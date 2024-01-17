Palworld, Brotato, Persona 3 Reload, and more come to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

As fans wait excitedly for the Xbox developer direct on Thursday, Xbox announced the 2nd wave of January Game Pass games.

The additions include Palworld, Brotato, Persona 3 Reload, and more.

Only one new game was announced to be leaving: Hitman: World of Assassination.

Another week, another win for Xbox. Announced on Xbox Wire, Xbox Game Pass is again bringing some great additions to Xbox Game Pass, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

One of the most interesting games from today's announcement is Brotato. Phil Spencer has mentioned this game in interviews, saying that he loved the game and wished it was on Xbox. It seems like he was able to not only get the game ported over but got it into Game Pass as well.

Palworld is also being hyped up quite a bit in the Xbox community and could be a sleeper hit, especially if the co-op gameplay offers a fun time. To learn more, check out our Palworld heading to Game Pass article.

Here's the full list of games being added to Xbox Game Pass:

Today

Those Who Remain (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

January 18th

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - Day one with Game Pass (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

- Day one with Game Pass (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) F1 23 via EA Play (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC)

January 19

Palworld - Day one with Game Pass (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

January 25

Go Mecha Ball - Day one with Game Pass (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

January 30

Brotato (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

February 2

Persona 3 Reload - Day one with Game Pass (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

February 6th

Anuchard (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Leaving soon

Hitman: World of Assassination (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

If you enjoy Hitman: World of Assassination or think you might want to play it in the future, make sure to pick it up with the Game Pass 20% discount while you still can.

A good second half offering for January.

It's hard to complain that there aren't any "big hitters" in this 2nd wave of Game Pass games when Xbox announced and released Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2, and Hell Let Loose earlier in the month. With those big hitters now in the service to hold us over for the next big AAA Xbox game, these games are the perfect addition to some games to try out.

I'm personally very excited to give Palworld and Brotato a try. Brotato gives me Enter the Gungeon meets Vampire Survivors vibe, which is always a good thing.

Want a comprehensive look at Game Pass games announced so far in January? Check out what's new in Game Pass.

There is a tiny chance we get some surprise announcement at the Xbox Developer Direct later this week, but I'm not holding out hope for that. However, hopefully, we do start getting dates for the first half of 2024 so we can start preparing for the amazing Xbox games coming out soon.