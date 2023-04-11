PC Game Pass arrives in 40 new countries

By Samuel Tolbert
published

Support was previously limited to a preview program for these countries.

What you need to know

  • A preview program brought PC Game Pass to 40 new countries like Iceland and Ukraine earlier in the year.
  • This preview has ended and PC Game Pass is now officially available in all of these countries.
  • PC Game Pass includes EA Play as well as first-party Xbox games and a library of third-party titles.

A large new chunk of the world can now experience Microsoft's PC-focused gaming subscription service. 

As shared on Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), PC Game Pass is now available in 40 new countries around the world, bringing new ways to play games for numerous players. Previously, support for these countries was limited to a preview program that began back in February 2023. Here's the full list of newly-supported countries:

  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Bahrain
  • Bolivia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador
  • Estonia
  • Georgia
  • Guatemala
  • Honduras
  • Iceland
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Libya
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Moldova
  • Montenegro
  • Morocco
  • Nicaragua
  • North Macedonia
  • Oman
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovenia
  • Tunisia
  • Ukraine
  • Uruguay
Looking ahead, Microsoft has a number of titles currently slated to arrive on PC throughout 2023, with Minecraft Legends from Mojang Studios on April 18, Redfall from Arkane Austin on May 2, Starfield from Bethesda Game Studios on September 6, and more. 

Windows Central's take

While console is obviously a huge focus, it's important for Microsoft to expand access for PC gaming, especially in countries that may not have a huge amount of Xbox consoles available for purchase.

With the saga of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard possibly wrapping up in the next couple of months and the launch of Starfield later this year, this will only become even more important.

