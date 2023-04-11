PC Game Pass arrives in 40 new countries

What you need to know

A large new chunk of the world can now experience Microsoft's PC-focused gaming subscription service.

As shared on Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), PC Game Pass is now available in 40 new countries around the world, bringing new ways to play games for numerous players. Previously, support for these countries was limited to a preview program that began back in February 2023. Here's the full list of newly-supported countries:

Albania

Algeria

Bahrain

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Romania

Serbia

Slovenia

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uruguay

Looking ahead, Microsoft has a number of titles currently slated to arrive on PC throughout 2023, with Minecraft Legends from Mojang Studios on April 18, Redfall from Arkane Austin on May 2, Starfield from Bethesda Game Studios on September 6, and more.

Windows Central's take

While console is obviously a huge focus, it's important for Microsoft to expand access for PC gaming, especially in countries that may not have a huge amount of Xbox consoles available for purchase.



With the saga of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard possibly wrapping up in the next couple of months and the launch of Starfield later this year, this will only become even more important.