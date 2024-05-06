QuakeCon 2024 announced for August with in-person events and more

What you need to know

QuakeCon is an annual event that's been held since 1996, having grown over the years and sponsored by ZeniMax Media ever since its acquisition of id Software.

QuakeCon is returning in August 2024, with four days of events from August 8 -11 focused on in-person events and tournaments

Like in past years, there'll be some programming livestreamed via the Bethesda channel on Twitch.

QuakeCon 2024 tickets go on sale on May 21, with a lottery for a chance to purchase Elite Tickets opening today.

The annual gathering high frames and cool computers is coming.

QuakeCon 2024 is on the way, with Bethesda and id Software again returning for an in-person event from August 8 through Aug. 11, 2024. This year's event will heavily center around BYOC (bring your own computer) tournaments, with meet-and-greets, tabletop events, and more. There'll also be some programming that'll be streamed on the Bethesda Twitch channel, so anyone watching from home will still be able to take part.

Tickets for QuakeCon 2024 are slated to go on sale on May 21, 2024. Here's the prices for each ticket type, as well as what's included:

QuakeCon Fan Ticket - $15 Daily event access from 8am to 1am for all four days Tabletop rooms and tournament sign-up access

Standard BYOC - $75 Four days 24/7 event access LAN seat and 36" x 24" table spot Exclusive T-shirt One-time discount on fan tickets at purchase

Premium BYOC - $200 Everything in the Standard BYOC ticket package Express BYOC equipment check-in QuakeCon gift

Elite BYOC - $400 Everything in the Standard BYOC ticket package 72" x 24" table spot Pre-scheduled equipment check-in Gaming chair loaner (or bring your own) Pecos Pete mug with weekend refills One (1) free QuakeCon Fan Ticket



If you're interested in purchasing an Elite Ticket package, you can go ahead and enter in the raffle to potentially be selected starting today, as slots will be limited.

What should I expect from QuakeCon 2024?

Past QuakeCon events have been primarily geared toward the Bethesda community, and there's no reason to expect that'll be any different year. People go there to have fun, show off cosplays, and get together with friends. While there are panels, it's never been focused on news and showcase-type announcements.

With that said, that doesn't mean there'll be nothing announced. Past years have included looks at upcoming games like Doom Eternal, and just last year, id Software revealed Quake 2 Remastered, which launched the same day. It's certainly possible some kind of remaster could be revealed, or we could see an update on another upcoming Bethesda game, like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Analysis: A cool tradition continues

I'm glad to see that QuakeCon will still be happening this year, as I know it's important to a lot of people. I've never been able to go, but I would love to one year. It'll be neat if there's any tidbits of news announced, but my hunch is that upcoming Xbox showcase in June is going to be more substantial when it comes to big gaming news from the Bethesda Softworks side of the Xbox first-party family.