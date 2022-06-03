Save $30 on Razer's limited edition Boba Fett wireless Xbox controller

You know whether or not you liked that Disney show, The Book of Boba Fett, you still think Boba Fett is one of the coolest characters in the Star Wars franchise. He's a bounty hunter with slick armor and a finicky rocket pack that awkwardly launches him into weird living sand pits.



Revel in your Boba Fett fandom with this limited edition wireless Xbox controller and Quick Charge stand from Razer on sale for $149.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon today. This price matches the lowest we've ever seen since it was released, and it is $30 off what the controller normally sells for.

(opens in new tab) Razer Boba Fett Xbox controller $180 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



This is a limited-edition controller that was released late last year. It's expensive, but the aesthetic should appeal to any Star Wars fan.

Just like a normal Xbox Core controller, this one works with the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. If you have the Xbox wireless adapter, you can also use this controller on PC or Mac if that's how you prefer to game.



The controller comes with impulse analog triggers, textured grips, and a magnetic contact system. The triggers let you feel every action and pull you into the game. You will feel the vibrations while you game, and they are pressure sensitive for a new level of precision.



The textured grips are common to all Xbox controllers these days because they help the controller feel more natural in your hands. You'll find textures on the triggers, bumpers, and the back of the casing.



The battery life lasts for up to 12 hours on a single charge, and with the Quick Charge stand the controller will be back up to full strength in just under three hours. That means no real downtime when it comes to your gaming. The magnetic design on the bottom the controller ensures it sticks to the stand as well, so you don't have to worry about it accidentally getting interrupted.