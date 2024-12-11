Bethesda's Starfield gets a new Creation bringing DOOM into the Xbox RPG — and it's entirely free

Grab the Praetor suit and iconic shotgun from DOOM, then use them in Starfield.

There's a new Creation in Starfield celebrating the 31st Anniversary of DOOM.

Developed by Kinggath and produced by Bethesda, this Creation is free.

It gives players a new mini-quest rewarding them with the Slayer's armor.

Across the Settled Systems, they are sending only you.

Bethesda Softworks and id Software are celebrating the 31st anniversary of the DOOM franchise, and as part of the festivities, there's a new Creation available for Starfield, the science-fiction role-playing game developed by id's sister team at Bethesda Game Studios.

Titled "At Hell's Gate," this Creation is available on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC, and has been crafted by the team at Kinggath Creations and published by Bethesda Game Studios. Players who download this Creation will get a new quest rewarding them with the DOOM Slayer's Praetor armor, Crucible Blade, and shotgun, as well as some themed plushies that can be used to decorate outposts and spaceships.

Best of all, this Creation is entirely free, so there's no reason not to download it! Once you've downloaded it, simply approach an SSNN broadcast pillar in a major city.

The Creations system allows players to easily use mods across platforms in Bethesda Game Studios titles, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. Bethesda sometimes releases smaller free and paid DLC through the system, making it easy for players to grab new content with Creation credits.

Starfield closes out a solid 2024

There's been a number of large updates to Starfield this year, including some highly-requested features like drivable vehicles and Achievement-friendly Creations.

In addition to the launch of the Shattered Space expansion, Starfield also crossed a new milestone of 15 million players across all platforms. I'm curious what the team has in store for next year. Presumably we'll be seeing more major updates and some kind of paid DLC, but we'll have to wait and see exactly what happens.

Outside of this cool mini-quest in Starfield, the DOOM celebrations will continue in 2025, with id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages easily one of my most anticipated games of the year. From the Medieval-tone and weapons to the Slayer's amazing new appearance (a fur cape just makes a character look cooler, I don't make the rules) I just need it now.

Hopefully we'll be seeing more of it before too long. After all, Xbox has held a Direct showcase examining a few first-party games at the start of the year in 2023 and in 2024. Assuming that holds for 2025, it seems perfectly reasonable that we'd get to check in with the talented team at id Software and see just how they're pushing the Slayer to the next level.

Starfield is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.