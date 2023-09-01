Starfield: Full list of player names Vasco can call you in dialogue

By Alexander Cope
published

If you wish to know what names your robot companion Vasco can call you by, check out our list.





In the vast universe of Starfield, you can recruit many reliable and skilled companions to join your crew and help you explore the galaxy. One of the earliest companions you will recruit is Vasco, a robot owned by the Constellation organization designed to aid space explorers.

Aside from Vasco’s exceptional combat and exploration capabilities, what makes him stand out is his unique ability to call you by your name. When you first create a character, you can design their appearance, and give them a name of your choosing. If your name is part of this list, you'll actually be included in the game's dialogue occasionally, as opposed to simply being referred to as ‘captain’. Vasco will primarily refer to you by your PC’s given name if it is registered in its databanks, akin to Fallout 4’s robot companion, Cogsworth.

Recently, data miners have discovered (via reddit, @IdleSloth84_) the full list of names that Vasco can refer the player character to in-game. We have organized that list to help you find out if Vasco will be able to say your name and enhance your immersion in one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2023.

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - A

aaliyah • aaron • abigail • abram • abrams • adalyn • adam • adams • addison • adeline • adrian • ahn • aideen • aiden • akira • al • alaina • alan • alana • aldrin • alex • alexander • alexandra • alexis • alice • alison • allen • allison • altman • alyssa • amanda • amelia • ana • andersen • anderson • andonov • andrew • andy • angel • angela • anna • annabelle • anthony • archer • aria • arianna • armstrong • ash • asher • ashford • ashley • asimov • aspen • assface • atkins • atkinson • atom • atomic • atticus • aubrey • aubuchon • audrey • austin • autumn • ava • avery

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - B

bacon • badass • bailey • baker • banner • bannerman • bannion • barnes • baron • barron • barry • bash • bastard • battosai • battuta • batty • baudoin • becker • bell • bella • ben • benjamin • bennell • bennett • bentley • berry • bert • bery • bill • billie • billy • bilodeau • black • blaise • blake • blaze • bo • bob • bobbi • bobbie • bobby • bond • boob • boobie • boobies • boom • boston • bouman • bowman • bradley • brandon • braun • brayden • brenna • brian • briana • brick • brigner • brock • brodie • brody • brooklyn • brooks • browder • brown • browne • bruce • bryan • bryant • bryn • buffy • bulger • bull • burcham • burgess • burke • burt • butch • butler • buzz

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - C

caden • cal • caleb • callaghan • callie • camden • cameron • camilla • campbell • capable • captain • cara • carey • carissa • carnow • carofano • caroline • carson • carter • carver • casey • casserly • castle • catherine • cazz • cerkez • cha • chapin • chappy • charles • charley • charlie • charlotte • chase • cheng • cherise • cherry • cherrybomb • chloe • chopper • chris • christian • christiane • christopher • church • claire • clara • clark • clarke • claw • clemens • clunk • cobb • cobra • cock • cockerham • coffman • cole • colin • collins • colton • combs • conall • connor • cook • cooke • cooper • corey • cormac • corman • cornelius • cornett • corri • corrie • corrine • corvo • corwin • cory • cosgrove • courtenay • cox • coyle • craig • crash • cruz • cullen • cummings • curt • cynthia

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - D

d.j. • dag • damien • dan • dane • danger • daniel • daniels • danny • darrel • darren • darryl • daryl • dave • david • davis • dawson • deag • death • deb • debb • debbie • deborah • debra • deckard • declan • deitrick • deitsch • dell • denis • dennis • denton • deschain • desousa • deth • dexter • diana • diane • diangelo • dianne • diaz • dick • dimaggio • dinolt • dj • django • dom • domics • dominguez • dominic • don • donald • dong • dongjun • donnie • donny • dorothy • doug • douglas • dragon • draper • dulany • dutch • duval • duvall • dylan

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - E

eagle • east • ed • eddie • eddy • edwards • elaine • elena • eli • eliana • elias • elijah • elisabeth • elizabeth • ella • ellie • elliot • elliott • emil • emile • emily • emma • erectus • eric • erik • erikson • erin • ernest • ernie • eschenbacher • estevanico • ethan • eugene • evan • evans • eve • evelyn • everdeen • everett

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - F

fain • felipe • ferret • fifi • finn • finster • fiona • fisher • flag • flagg • flash • flores • flynn • foster • fox • fragile • francis • franke • frederic • freeman • fronteau • frost • fuck • fucker • fuckface • furiosa • fury

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - G

gabriel • gabriella • gagarin • garcia • gardiner • gary • gavin • gene • genevieve • geoffrey • george • georgia • germano • gerry • gianna • gil • glen • gomez • gonzalez • goose • gordon • graber • grace • grant • gravato • gray • grayson • greco • green • greene • grey • griffin • gryphon • gutierrez • guy

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - H

hackman • hailey • hall • ham • hamilton • hamm • hammer • hammett • hamrick • han • hannah • hans • harden • hardi • harold • harper • harris • harry • haschart • hasenbuhler • hastings • hawk • hawke • hazel • he • henning • henry • herbert • hicks • hill • hines • holly • holmes • hook • hopgood • houle • house • howard • howell • hudson • hughes • humongous • humungus • hyun

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - I

ian • ibn • ilya • imperator • indiana • indy • isaac • isabella • isabelle • isaiah • ist • istvan

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - J

j.p. • jack • jackson • jacob • jag • jake • james • jangjoon • jasmine • jason • jay • jayce • jayden • jeff • jeffery • jemison • jen • jenkins • jennifer • jeremiah • jeremy • jerry • jerusalem • jess • jessica • jessie • jet • jim • jimmy • joan • joe • joel • joey • john • johnson • jon • jonathan • jones • jonpaul • jordan • jordyn • joseph • josh • joshua • josiah • jp • juan • julia • julian • juliana • justin

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - K

kaela • kaelyn • kaitlyn • kal • kalel • kal-el • kaneda • karlie • kate • katharine • katherine • katie • katniss • kauffman • kayla • kaylee • keira • kelley • kelly • kelvin • ken • kennedy • kenshin • kevin • kim • king • kirk • knight • krietz • kris • kristine • kuhlmann • kurt • kylie

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - L

lafferty • lamb • lamprecht • lance • landon • lane • laura • lauren • layla • lea • leah • lederer • lee • leia • leif • leo • leon • leslie • levi • lewis • li • liam • lila • liliana • lillian • lily • lincoln • linda • lionheart • lipari • liz • locke • logan • london • loner • long • lopez • losi • lucas • luce • lucy • luke • lundin • lupe • lynda

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - M

maam • mackay • mackenzie • macklin • madeleine • madelyn • madison • mae • makayla • mal • malcolm • mamba • mandi • mandy • marc • marco • marcus • margaret • marge • margie • maria • marie • marji • marjorie • mark • marko • markus • marlowe • marsden • martel • martin • martinez • marty • mary • mason • mat • mateo • matt • matthew • matty • max • maya • mccoy • mcdyer • mcfly • mckay • mcpherson • meagan • means • megan • meister • melody • merriam • mia • micah • michael • michonne • miguel • mikami • mike • mila • miles • miller • mitchell • mohammed • molly • monster • montana • moore • morales • morgan • morgue • morpheus • morris • muck • mudguts • mueller • muhammad • mulder • muldoon • murphy • myers

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - N

nadia • nancy • nanes • nanni • nardone • nasty • natalia • natalie • natasha • nate • nathan • nathaniel • nazarov • neal • neary • nelson • neo • nesmith • neville • nguyen • nicholas • nico • nipple • noah • nogueira • nolan • noonan • noqueira • nora • norm • norman • north • northup • nourmohammadi • nuclear • nuke • nyhart

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - O

olds • oliver • olivia • ollie • olsen • olson • optical • orgasmo • orin • orion • ortiz • owen • owens

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - P

pagliarulo • palmer • paris • parker • parson • pat • patrick • patty • paul • pely • pendleton • penelope • perez • perry • pete • peter • peterson • peyton • phil • philip • phillips • picard • pickett • pierce • plissken • powell • preacher • price • priest • prince • princess • psycho • puma • python

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - Q

qin • quartermain • quatermass • queen • quinn

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - R

rabil • raed • raf • rafael • ramirez • ramsey • randal • randall • rankin • rapp • ray • raymond • reagan • red • reed • reese • reidicus • reische • rex • reyes • reynolds • ric • ricardo • richard • richards • richardson • rick • ricky • rictus • riddick • ride • riley • ripley • river • rivera • rob • robb • robert • roberts • robinson • rock • rockatansky • rocky • rodriguez • rodriquez • roger • rogers • roland • roman • romanov • romanova • romero • ron • ronald • ronny • rook • rosa • rose • ross • roy • ruby • russell • ryan

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - S

sacagewea • sadie • sage • sally • salvatore • sam • samantha • sammie • sammy • samuel • sanchez • sanders • sandra • sanjuro • sara • sarah • sarse • savannah • sawyer • scarlett • schaefer • scharf • schreiber • schroeder • scott • scully • sears • sebastian • selena • serena • seth • sex • sexy • shane • shannon • shanon • shaun • shawn • shen • shinji • shrike • sidney • singer • sir • skyler • slaughter • slinger • slit • smirnova • smith • snake • snow • solo • solomon • sophia • sophie • south • southie • spade • speer • spider • spike • splendid • spring • springsteen • stark • stef • stella • steph • stephanie • stephen • sterling • steve • steven • steward • stewart • stone • stratton • struthers • stuart • sullivan • summer • sunshine • sweetpea • sydney

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - T

takahashi • tallahassee • tardif • taylor • teare • ted • teddy • teitel • tereshkova • tesla • tetsuo • texas • thom • thomas • thompson • thorn • thorne • tiana • tim • timmy • timothy • tit • tittie • titties • toadie • toast • todd • toecutter • tom • tommy • tonon • tony • torres • tracey • tracy • treadway • trinity • tristan • tuck • turner • tyler

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - U

unbreakable • utting

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - V

valenti • valentina • valentine • valkyrie • vargas • vash • vaughan • vaughn • venkman • vic • vicens • victoria • violet • vivian

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - W

wagner • walker • walton • wanderer • ward • washington • watson • watts • wayne • webb • wells • wes • west • weyland • wez • white • whitey • wikus • will • willem • william • williams • willy • wilson • winter • wisnewski • wood • woodward • wright • wyatt

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - X

xavier

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - Y

yan • yeasting • yojimbo • yorick • young • yuri • yutani

Starfield: List of names Vasco can call the player - Z

zachary • zdana • zed • zenith • zetta • zheng • ziggy • zip • zoe

Can your name be spoken by Vasco?



NPCs being able to call players by their real-life name, is a small but very effective way in immersing them into the game’s world and have them connect with the characters on a personal level. However, is this just the tip of the iceberg as there are many more engrossing gameplay aspects that will you suck into Starfield’s world and make you feel like you’re living the life of a space adventurer.

There are planets with unknown alien lifeforms to find, intergalactic factions to choose sides with, ancient temples hiding otherworldly powers to obtain, and many wondrous secrets to discover that make Starfield one of the finest games we have reviewed on Windows Central.

If what you have seen piques your curiosity, and you can't wait for Starfield's official release date on Sept. 6, 2023, check out our guide on to play it five days early via Early Access.

