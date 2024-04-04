Stock up and prepare for Hellblade 2 with this deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best bargains in gaming at its normal price. When it's on sale, any gamer should pause and pick it up. That's especially true when a discount is stackable, meaning you can add it on to your current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. That's the case right now with a deal through CDKeys that brings three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate down to $30.69. If for any reason you don't want to purchase the deal through CDKeys or the deal ends by the time you see this, you can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $39.99 through Target, which is a savings of $10 off the normal price.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-month) | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fxbox-live%2F3-month-xbox-game-pass-ultimate-xbox-one-pc" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">was $42.19 now $30.69 at CDKeys Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides access to over 100 games and Xbox Live Gold. New Xbox Game Studio titles are added to the service at launch and subscribers also get exclusive member discounts and perks. 💰Alternate deal: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fxbox-game-pass-ultimate-subscription-digital%2F-%2FA-90450418%3Fpreselect%3D90320543" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.com"">$39.99 at Target

Is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate worth it?

Everyone's gaming habits are different, so there's no sure-fire way for me to say if Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is right for you. But what is true is that the subscription delivers a ton of value, especially compared to buying games separately. Considering that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to over 100 games, console multiplayer though Xbox Live, and other perks like EA Play, you will get your money's worth when you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as long as you use it.

Considering Xbox Live Gold retails for $9.99, you're essentially getting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a few cents if you already want Xbox Live Gold and take advantage of the current CDKeys deal.

Deals on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate aren't always meant for current subscribers. Discounts are frequently limited to new subscribers or those who do not have an active membership on their Xbox Live account. That's the case for the one-month deal through CDKeys on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It is not, however, the case on the discounted three-month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can feel free to stack up to your heart's content, extending any current membership you've paid for.

Best Xbox Game Pass games

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The beauty of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is that it gets you access to so many games. You won't feel like you've wasted your money if you try out a game only to realize the title isn't for you. Xbox Game Studio titles, such as Starfield and Forza Motorsport, launch on Xbox Game Pass the same day that they come out. Hellblade 2 is one of the most-anticipated titles coming to Xbox Game Pass next month.

As a quick note, games owned by companies Microsoft acquires don't always come to Xbox Game Pass immediately. For example, Activision Blizzard games weren't added to the service even when that deal came through. Activision Blizzard games are shipping in waves to Xbox Game Pass. Diablo 4 is on Xbox Game Pass but none of the Call of Duty games are yet.

It's not just first-party games that are on Xbox Game Pass. Everything from third-party AAA games to smaller indie titles grace the service. The exact library changes, so make sure to check out our piece on Xbox Game Pass games coming this month and leaving soon. Our roundup of the best Xbox Game Pass games should give you a good starting point, though we also have an exhaustive list of every Xbox Game Pass game if you prefer.