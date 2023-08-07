Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Street Fighter 6!

What you need to know

At Evo 2023, Capcom revealed an upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle collaboration for Street Fighter 6 that will feature new avatar costumes, emotes, and more.

Capcom has also shown a short trailer for A.K.I., one of the new playable characters that will be added to Street Fighter 6 as post-game DLC.

The TMNT collaboration will be available on Aug. 8, 2023, and A.K.I. will be added during the Autumn of 2023.

During the final matches at 2023's Street Fighter 6 EVO tournament, Capcom made a shocking announcement that nobody saw coming. On Aug. 8, 2023, there will be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration added to Street Fighter 6.

This crossover will feature the Ninja Turtles as costumes for player avatars to wear in the online Battle Hub and in the single-player World Tour mode. There will also be TMNT-inspired player avatar accessories, emotes, stamps, in-game wallpapers, and Photo Mode camera frames.

Right after the announcement of a TMNT crossover, Capcom showcased a teaser trailer for A.K.I., one of the new playable characters of Street Fighters 6 that will be added later as DLC.

While the trailer didn't show any gameplay, it gives players a glimpse into what kind of person A.K.I. is. Needless to say, her psychotic persona makes one heck of a disturbing first impression and will no doubt terrify players once she officially drops.

A.K.I. will be added to Street Fighter 6 during Autumn 2023. She can be purchased separately, as part of the Year 1 Character Pass and Ultimate Pass, or as part of the Deluxe and Ultimate Edition of Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 is about to gain some Turtle Power!

Witness Leonardo learn Ryu's classic Shoryuken special move in Street Fighter 6! (Image credit: Capcom)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are no strangers when it comes to fighting games. They had a fighting game in the 1990s called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters on the SNES. They were featured as playable characters in Injustice 2 where they fought DC Comics superheroes like Superman and Batman. And Leonardo, Michelangelo, April O'Neal, and The Shredder were playable fighters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

So, it is a pleasant surprise to see the Ninja Turtles' fighting game career reach new heights by coming a part of Street Fighter 6 as player avatar costumes. Seeing the Ninja Turtles interact with Street Fighter in the World Tour mode cutscenes, and fighting fan-made characters in the online Battle Hub is one of the many reasons why Street Fighter 6 is one of the best Xbox fighting games released this year.