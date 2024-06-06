The Callisto Protocol, Still Wakes the Deep, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Several new games are added to Xbox Game Pass every month.

For June 2024, Xbox players can look forward to new games including The Callisto Protocol, Still Wakes the Deep, and more.

Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2 already surprise launched in Xbox Game Pass earlier in the month.

A handful of games are leaving the service soon, including High on Life.

It's time for even more games.

A new batch of titles are being added to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass gaming subscription service, as shared by Xbox Wire on Thursday. Xbox Game Pass users already got a couple of a massive new games to play on Wednesday with the surprise launch of Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler 2.



Some of the other games coming through the rest of the month include Striking Distance Studios' horror title The Callisto Protocol, as well as Still Wakes the Deep, a new horror game from The Chinese Room. You can find the full list of games being added below

Available now

Octopath Traveler (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Octopath Traveler 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

June 12

Depersonalization (Windows PC)

June 13

Isonzo (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

The Callisto Protocol (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

June 18

Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15?

As usual, there's a handful of games departing the service in the coming weeks, meaning if you haven't started them yet, or you want to replay them, you'll need to go ahead and buy them. If you buy these games before they exit Xbox Game Pass, you'll get a discount! Here's what's leaving soon:

Bramble: The Mountain King

High on Life

Rune Factory 4 Special

Spacelines from the Far Out

The Bookwalker

Analysis: A smaller month with some standout additions

The highlights for this batch of games entering Xbox Game Pass are undoubtedly the two Octopath Traveler games. Both are massive JRPGs that are well worth checking out, and I'm glad Xbox players can finally experience both titles.

Elsewhere, I stand by my thoughts that The Callisto Protocol is a good game, certainly a better game than it often gets credit for. If you were turned off by the general reception and haven't played it yet, give it a chance this month.

I'd also be remiss not to mention how much I'm looking forward to Still Wakes the Deep. The Chinese Room's prior work hasn't really spoken to me, but everything about this creeping horror unfolding on an oil rig seems downright perfect, and the team has been appropriately cagey about actually showing the threat. Plus, it's launching on my birthday, so I'm choosing to believe it's a nice little birthday gift for me.