The Samsung S95C is 'deliriously good' for gaming, and it's on sale for $1,000 off, making it the perfect premium TV for your Xbox Series X

Gamers can enjoy a massive discount on TVs right now thanks to a different type of game. The Super Bowl wrapped up the NFL season earlier this month, and some manufacturers and stores took the change to discount TVs for the occasion. But even though that game is over, and even if you aren't a fan of football, you can take advantage of an excellent deal through Samsung. The Samsung S95C is on sale for up to $1,000 off, and it's the best premium TV for Xbox Series X.

Both the 65-inch and 77-inch models are $1,000 off, bringing their prices down to $2,299.99 and $3,499.99, respectively. The 55-inch model of the Samsung S95C is also on sale, and its comparably smaller $600 discount takes its price to $1,899.99.

Samsung S95C | was $3,299.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung This premium TV features a Quantum Dot OLED panel that delivers bright and vibrant colors. The Samsung S95C also has a long list of gaming features, such as a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and ALLM and VRR support. It's also a great choice for watching content, thanks to 4K upscaling.

Best 4K TV for Xbox Series X

The Samsung S95C is a premium TV, which you likely deduced from its price. But for its price you get the best premium television for console gaming. The Samsung S95C holds down a place in our roundup of the best 4K TVs for Xbox Series X.

The 4K OLED display of the Samsung S95C has a refresh rate of 144Hz. It also supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. Auto low latency mode and variable refresh rate support are also important for ensuring smooth gameplay that's free of screen tearing. The TV also has 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, which are important for getting the most out of your Xbox Series X.

On the audio side of things, the Samsung S95C supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound.

The Samsung S95C doesn't quite tick every box when it comes to a TV for gaming. Most notably, it lacks Dolby Vision support.

For when you aren't gaming, the Samsung S95 has excellent picture quality and has a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling. That feature allows you to enjoy all types of content in 4K, even if they aren't natively in that resolution.

Samsung S95C review highlights

A premium TV lets the Xbox Series X shine and meet its full potential. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Our colleagues at TechRadar gave 5/5 stars in their Samsung S95C review. The TV earned high marks for its brightness, vibrant colors, high contrast, and "excellent gaming support."

The Quantum Dog OLED panel of the Samsung S95C is the star of the show. Its screen technology is dramatically brighter than previous generations, all without using too much power.

"The first thing that hits you is how much brighter it is. We’re not just talking about the usual sort of incremental, few nits here, few nits there brightness increase we’re used to seeing with OLED technologies, either," said TechRadar's John Archer.

"I measured peak brightness to be as much as 1,400 nits on a white HDR window covering 10% of a black screen, compared with a maximum figure of around 1,040 nits on 2022’s S95B. That’s a huge increase that genuinely transforms the viewing experience."

But if you're here, you likely care more about gaming features. The good news is that Archer called the Samsung S95C "a deliriously good gaming monitor." All the aforementioned gaming features and a 9.2ms response time deliver an excellent gaming experience.

One of the only knocks on the Samsung S95C is its price, but that's mitigated somewhat by the $1,000 discount available now.