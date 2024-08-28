The Xbox August 2024 update brings huge improvements to Discord on Xbox consoles

Using Discord on Xbox consoles just got a lot better.

What you need to know

Members of the Xbox Insider Program have been testing advanced Discord features on Xbox for a while, allowing users to watch streamed gameplay directly from their consoles.

As part of the Xbox August 2024 update, this feature is leaving testing and is rolling out for everyone.

Xbox players can also choose what to install when downloading a game on Xbox or PC, giving more control over the optional elements in relevant games like Call of Duty titles.

After spending some time in testing, previously announced Discord improvements are rolling out for all Xbox players.

As shared via Xbox Wire on Wednesday, the Xbox August 2024 update is rolling out across consoles, bringing a couple of major updates to how Discord functionality works on Xbox Series X|S. These features were first announced back in July, and have been tested by players in the Xbox Insider Program. Now, players on Xbox can directly watch a Discord stream from their console by hopping in and joining their friend.

A friend is streaming their game? Hop in and check it out. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Another big addition sees players able to chat with each other through Discord on Xbox without any app. As long as your Discord and Xbox accounts are properly linked, you'll be good to go.

Outside of Discord, players are also getting more granular control when choosing what to install on their Xbox consoles or PC via the Microsoft Store. When dealing with a game that has multiple optional installs, such as a recent Call of Duty title, players can pick and choose which separate bits to install, instead of everything being installed all at once by default.

Looking ahead, Xbox players can look forward to button toggling, which was previously announced alongside a suite of accessibility-focused devices. This feature is currently in testing for players signed up to the Xbox Insider Program.

Analysis: Some great platform improvements

I've been happy using Discord on my Xbox Series X, but there's simply no denying that dealing with transferring calls could get a little annoying. Eliminating that tedium is a big improvement, and a great way to ensure cross-platform game chats are viable, considering Discord's presence on Windows PC and PlayStation consoles.

I'm also happy that we will have more control over what to install immediately in the future. This is definitely far more relevant to Call of Duty games than most other titles, but it's still a useful feature.