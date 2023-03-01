The Xbox Series S is HALF OFF for Verizon customers in insane deal

The Xbox Series S is hardly an expensive purchase, and frequent discounts have seen the console reach prices as low as $220 in the past. Verizon is blowing all of those sales away, however, with an exclusive offer for its active wireless customers. If you're a Verizon subscriber, you can obtain an exclusive promo code from the Verizon Up rewards program that gives you 50% off the Xbox Series S.

That's right, 50% off the Xbox Series S, making it just $149.99. That's diving straight into impulse buy territory, and is a no-brainer for any Verizon customer interested in some current-gen gaming.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S $299.99 $149.99 at Verizon (50% off) (opens in new tab) The Xbox Series S is the most affordable way to experience current-gen video games, and this exclusive deal for Verizon customers makes it an unbeatable steal. Just make sure to sign up for Verizon Up. Get promo code at: Verizon Up (opens in new tab)

At a penny below $300, the Xbox Series S is already the most affordable and value-driven current-gen console players can buy. It packs a surprising amount of power into its tiny chassis, and it's capable of playing all the latest and greatest Xbox games. Combine your Xbox Series S with an Xbox Game Pass subscription to instantly have access to hundreds of these incredible titles.

Just make sure you're signed up to Verizon Up, a rewards program that offers various exclusive deals and perks to Verizon customers. Once you have your unique code in hand, purchase the Xbox Series S using the link above and watch the price get slashed in half. Even if you don't have a code, the Xbox Series S is still $50 off for everyone else.