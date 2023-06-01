Upgrade your TV and slay some demons in style with these hot deals

Are you ready to face the forces of evil in Diablo 4? If you are, you’ll need a TV that can handle the action. Luckily, we’ve found some amazing deals at Best Buy on Samsung and TCL TVs that will make your experience in Sanctuary extra defined. Don't slaughter your enemies in standard definition, witness the blood and gore in 4K (or 8K if you're feeling particularly spendy).



With these discounts, you can save hundreds of dollars on some models. Here are three of the best deals we’ve found, and are vying for a place on our list of best TVs for Xbox.

The Samsung 55" Class Neo QLED represents the biggest saving of the bunch, with a huge $600 off the box price. What's more, this and any other Samsung TV models from 2022 onwards support the Xbox Game Pass app, so you can play a bunch of Xbox cloud titles without even owning a console. This TV is for the gamers who want to experience Diablo 4 in 8K resolution. It features Neo QLED technology that delivers incredible contrast and brightness. It also has a Quantum Processor 8K that optimizes the picture and sound for every scene. And with a 55-inch screen, you’ll feel like you’re in Hell itself as you destroy the forces of evil, or watch Ted Lasso. Your choice.

Samsung - 55" Class QN700B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV $1599.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

A premium TV that offers an amazing 8K resolution and a sleek design, and included Xbox Game Pass app, this is our top sales pick from the Best Buy TV sale.

Go big or go home, this Samsung 65" is for you if you want a giant screen to enjoy the best Xbox titles of all time. For a truly huge and cinematic view, this QLED beauty is $200 off right now.

Samsung - 65” Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $1499.99 $1399.99 at Best Buy

For demons in even larger detail, go for this whopper from Samsung, also includes the Xbox app offers a true cinematic experience with it's BSE (big screen energy)

Something perhaps a little more bank balance friendly, is the TCL 50" Class 5-series. You're still getting stunning picture quality with Dolby Vision HDR and QLED technology, and it includes the Roku platform to stream thousands of different channels. This TV is an even more reasonable $30 off in the sale.

TCL - 50" Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV $429.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

An already budget-friendly 4K TV just became even more of a bargain, with stunning picture quality and smart features, this will still give you a great view of the action.

There's a bunch of other screens in the sale at Best Buy, which has come just in time for Blizzard's magnum opus of a game launch, so check out the other items they have on offer right now, but go quick, there are only a few days left till full launch on June 6!