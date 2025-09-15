Several new Windows 11 features will improve the gaming experience when using the 'Guide' button on an Xbox controller.

Windows 11 is about to copy a nice feature from Xbox Ally devices. Soon, long-pressing the Xbox button on a controller will open Task View. The new feature entered preview testing with Windows 11 Build 2622.6682.

The addition is the latest in a push to make Windows 11 gaming more accessible to those who use a controller rather than a mouse and keyboard. Microsoft's efforts started years ago but reached a tipping point with the announcement of the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X.

While the new handhelds are exciting pieces of hardware, I'd argue that the software powering the devices is more intriguing. Like some of the best gaming handhelds, Xbox Ally devices run Windows 11. Unlike other Windows-powered handhelds — at least for now — Xbox Ally devices have a "full screen" experience through the Xbox app.

The revamped Xbox app does more than make games full screen. It stops several system components from running in the background, freeing up RAM and other resources. Early tests showed up to a 66% reduction in idle power consumption when using the new Xbox app.

It's an incredibly exciting path Microsoft has embarked on here. The Xbox enhancements for Windows 11 will have benefits beyond PC gaming handhelds. Jez Corden

Our Senior Editor Jez Corden said that gaming improvements to Windows 11 are possibly bigger news than the Xbox Ally handheld. SteamOS is more efficient than Windows 11. Microsoft has worked hard to catch up on that front, and the improved Xbox app will be one of the first recipients of those efforts.

The Xbox Ally has a new task switcher that can be opened by long pressing the Xbox button. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The Xbox Ally also has an Xbox button that opens a new task switcher when long-pressed. That's the feature being replicated on Windows 11 in the latest Insider build.

Since the Xbox Ally runs Windows 11, it's unsurprising that some features from the gaming handheld would make their way to other devices. Some Windows-powered handhelds, including the ASUS ROG Ally, ASUS ROG Ally X, and Lenovo Legion Go, will get the full-screen Xbox experience in the future.

Windows 11 will soon make it easier to sign in while using a gamepad. (Image credit: Microsoft)

But the gains are not exclusive to handheld devices. Windows 11 PCs are seeing dividends from Microsoft's work to optimize its operating system for controllers.

An upcoming Windows 11 feature will let users log in with a gaming controller. Some people go as far as to remove login requirements for their gaming PC so they don't have to use a keyboard or mouse and then grab a controller. The new feature would improve security while still allowing gamers to use a controller exclusively.

All of the additions should add up to a vastly improved gaming experience on Windows 11, especially for those using a controller.