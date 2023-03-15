Xbox Game Pass games list for Xbox Cloud Gaming (March 2023)

Xbox Cloud Gaming is one of the best-selling points of Microsoft's premium online subscription service, Xbox Game Pass (opens in new tab). For a monthly fee of $15, you will be able to play an ever-expanding library of hundreds upon hundreds of Xbox games on iOS and Android devices through Microsoft's cloud servers.

With such a massive list of Xbox Game Pass games to play (opens in new tab), it can be very time-consuming to go through them all and pick out the best Xbox games (opens in new tab) that suit your tastes. Fear not; we at Windows Central have checked the Xbox Game Pass catalog and organized every Cloud-enabled Xbox Game Pass title into one comprehensive list.

We have also highlighted exactly which Cloud-enabled Xbox games feature touch support (👇🏻) so you'll know which titles can be played with a mobile device's touch-screen or with one of the best Xbox Cloud Gaming controllers (opens in new tab).

Note that some of the games on Xbox Game Pass are region-locked and may not be available in certain countries.

Xbox Cloud games coming to Xbox Game Pass

This list of cloud-enabled games will be regularly updated with new titles soon to be added to Xbox Game Pass every month and replace older titles whose scheduled release dates have long passed.

Guilty Gear -Strive- — March 7

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Guilty Gear -Strive- is the newest entry of Guilty Gear, a long-running fighting game franchise filled with over-the-top action, gorgeous anime visuals, and a roster of insane playable characters oozing with style. -Strive- brings to the table beautiful animations that seamlessly blend 2D/3D graphics together and a revamped combat system that is inviting for newcomers and laden with a mountain of mechanics for veterans to master.

Dead Space 2 (EA Play) — March 9

Dead Space 2 is the second entry of EA’s critically acclaimed Dead Space trilogy, and once again thrusts series’ protagonist Isaac Clarke into another horrifying adventure. Trapped onboard a space station filled with man-eating Necromorphs, Isaac Clarke must fight through the nightmarish creatures and maintain his sanity long enough to escape this living hell alive.

Dead Space 3 (EA Play) — March 9

Dead Space 3 is the third and final entry of the Dead Space trilogy and ends the ongoing story with a bang. After barely surviving the events of the previous games, an emotionally-scarred Isaac Clarke goes into hiding to drown his sorrows and avoid any more contact with the Necromorphs and the Markers.

Unfortunately, Isaac’s wish is denied as he is coerced by EarthGov soldiers into assisting them in exploring the Necromorphs’ potential origin – an ice planet called Volantis. With no option to escape and an evil cult worshipping the Necromorphs called the Church of Unitology hot at their heels, Isaac Clarke begrudgingly joins in EarthGov’s expedition to Volantis, hoping to put an end to this nightmare for good.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — March 16

Civilization VI is the sixth major entry of Sid Meier’s Civilization franchise – a series of turn-based strategy games that task players to create and manage their own civilization. Your goal is to take a small community in the Stone Age and elevate it through the ages to become the world's most prosperous and powerful civilization.

How you accomplish this task is up to you — you can create a peaceful nation that uses trade and diplomacy to win favor with its neighbors or be a dictatorship that strives to conquer the world through open warfare.

Xbox Cloud games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

These Xbox Cloud games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in the near future. This list will be updated monthly to cover which games will be removed.

Goat Simulator

Kentucky Route Zero

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Paradise Killer

Undertale

Young Souls

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Xbox Game Pass (Cloud) list for iOS, Android, and PC

Note: Games marked with (👇🏻) support touch controls.

Enjoy the Xbox Game Pass library anywhere

With that, you now know where you can find each and every Xbox Game Pass title titled enabled for Xbox Cloud Gaming. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can keep up to date on the latest news of upcoming Xbox games to hit Xbox Game Pass.