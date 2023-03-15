Xbox Game Pass games list for Xbox Cloud Gaming (March 2023)
Every Xbox Game Pass game currently supported for Cloud Gaming.
Xbox Cloud Gaming is one of the best-selling points of Microsoft's premium online subscription service, Xbox Game Pass (opens in new tab). For a monthly fee of $15, you will be able to play an ever-expanding library of hundreds upon hundreds of Xbox games on iOS and Android devices through Microsoft's cloud servers.
With such a massive list of Xbox Game Pass games to play (opens in new tab), it can be very time-consuming to go through them all and pick out the best Xbox games (opens in new tab) that suit your tastes. Fear not; we at Windows Central have checked the Xbox Game Pass catalog and organized every Cloud-enabled Xbox Game Pass title into one comprehensive list.
We have also highlighted exactly which Cloud-enabled Xbox games feature touch support (👇🏻) so you'll know which titles can be played with a mobile device's touch-screen or with one of the best Xbox Cloud Gaming controllers (opens in new tab).
Note that some of the games on Xbox Game Pass are region-locked and may not be available in certain countries.
Xbox Cloud games coming to Xbox Game Pass
This list of cloud-enabled games will be regularly updated with new titles soon to be added to Xbox Game Pass every month and replace older titles whose scheduled release dates have long passed.
Guilty Gear -Strive- — March 7
Guilty Gear -Strive- is the newest entry of Guilty Gear, a long-running fighting game franchise filled with over-the-top action, gorgeous anime visuals, and a roster of insane playable characters oozing with style. -Strive- brings to the table beautiful animations that seamlessly blend 2D/3D graphics together and a revamped combat system that is inviting for newcomers and laden with a mountain of mechanics for veterans to master.
Dead Space 2 (EA Play) — March 9
Dead Space 2 is the second entry of EA’s critically acclaimed Dead Space trilogy, and once again thrusts series’ protagonist Isaac Clarke into another horrifying adventure. Trapped onboard a space station filled with man-eating Necromorphs, Isaac Clarke must fight through the nightmarish creatures and maintain his sanity long enough to escape this living hell alive.
Dead Space 3 (EA Play) — March 9
Dead Space 3 is the third and final entry of the Dead Space trilogy and ends the ongoing story with a bang. After barely surviving the events of the previous games, an emotionally-scarred Isaac Clarke goes into hiding to drown his sorrows and avoid any more contact with the Necromorphs and the Markers.
Unfortunately, Isaac’s wish is denied as he is coerced by EarthGov soldiers into assisting them in exploring the Necromorphs’ potential origin – an ice planet called Volantis. With no option to escape and an evil cult worshipping the Necromorphs called the Church of Unitology hot at their heels, Isaac Clarke begrudgingly joins in EarthGov’s expedition to Volantis, hoping to put an end to this nightmare for good.
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — March 16
Civilization VI is the sixth major entry of Sid Meier’s Civilization franchise – a series of turn-based strategy games that task players to create and manage their own civilization. Your goal is to take a small community in the Stone Age and elevate it through the ages to become the world's most prosperous and powerful civilization.
How you accomplish this task is up to you — you can create a peaceful nation that uses trade and diplomacy to win favor with its neighbors or be a dictatorship that strives to conquer the world through open warfare.
Xbox Cloud games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon
These Xbox Cloud games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in the near future. This list will be updated monthly to cover which games will be removed.
- Goat Simulator
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Paradise Killer
- Undertale
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
Xbox Game Pass (Cloud) list for iOS, Android, and PC
Note: Games marked with (👇🏻) support touch controls.
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue (👇🏻)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Among Us (👇🏻)
- Amnesia: Collection (👇🏻)
- Amnesia: Rebirth (👇🏻)
- Anvil (Game Preview) (👇🏻)
- Aragami 2 (👇🏻)
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- As Dusk Falls (👇🏻)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (👇🏻)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (👇🏻)
- Astroneer
- Atomic Heart
- Banjo-Kazooie (👇🏻)
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie (👇🏻)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Beacon Pines
- Ben 10: Power Trip (👇🏻)
- Black Desert
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX: The Time Sweeper (👇🏻)
- Bridge Constructor Portal (👇🏻)
- Broken Age (👇🏻)
- Bugsnax (👇🏻)
- Chained Echoes
- Chinatown Detective Agency (👇🏻)
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition (👇🏻)
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered
- Citizen Sleeper (👇🏻)
- ClusterTruck
- Coffee Talk (👇🏻)
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast (👇🏻)
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (👇🏻)
- Crusader Kings III
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (👇🏻)
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (👇🏻)
- Darkest Dungeon
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (👇🏻)
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells (👇🏻)
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Death's Door (👇🏻)
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons (👇🏻)
- DiRT 5 (👇🏻)
- Disc Room (👇🏻)
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (👇🏻)
- Disneyland Adventures
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Double Dragon Neon (👇🏻)
- DJMax Respect V
- Dragon Age: Origins (👇🏻)
- Dragon Age II (👇🏻)
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dreamscaper (👇🏻)
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity (👇🏻)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (👇🏻)
- Embr
- Empire of Sin (👇🏻)
- Escape Academy (👇🏻)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One (👇🏻)
- F1 2021
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II (👇🏻)
- Fable III (👇🏻)
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 3
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4
- Floppy Knights (👇🏻)
- Football Manager 2023 Console (👇🏻)
- For Honor
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition (👇🏻)
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel (👇🏻)
- Fuzion Frenzy (👇🏻)
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story (👇🏻)
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition (👇🏻)
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War: Judgement
- Gears Tactics (👇🏻)
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir (👇🏻)
- Ghost Song (👇🏻)
- Goat Simulator
- GoldenEye 007
- Golf With Your Friends (👇🏻)
- Gorogoa
- Grid Legends
- Grounded – Full Release (👇🏻)
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Gungrave G.O.R.E.
- Gunfire Reborn
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta
- Halo: Spartan Assault (👇🏻)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition (👇🏻)
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition (👇🏻)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (👇🏻)
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- High On Life
- Hitman Trilogy (👇🏻)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- HyperDot
- Inside
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (👇🏻)
- Injustice 2
- Inkulinati
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two
- Jetpac Refuelled (👇🏻)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
- Joy Ride Turbo (👇🏻)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Kentucky Route Zero (👇🏻)
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition (👇🏻)
- Kraken Academy!! (👇🏻)
- Lapin
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (👇🏻)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let’s Build A Zoo
- Life is Strange: True Colors (👇🏻)
- Little Witch in the Woods (👇🏻)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River (👇🏻)
- Lost in Random (👇🏻)
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (👇🏻)
- Merge & Blade
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minecraft Dungeons (👇🏻)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 22 (👇🏻)
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Sanctuary (👇🏻)
- Monster Train (👇🏻)
- Moonglow Bay (👇🏻)
- Moonscars
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Norco
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig (👇🏻)
- My Time at Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Need for Speed: Heat (👇🏻)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (👇🏻)
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale (👇🏻)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (👇🏻)
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (👇🏻)
- No Man's Sky
- Olija
- Omori
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (👇🏻)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2 (👇🏻)
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer (👇🏻)
- PAW Patrol Grand Prix
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (👇🏻)
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (👇🏻)
- Peggle 2 (👇🏻)
- Pentiment (👇🏻)
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 3 Portable (👇🏻)
- Persona 4 Golden (👇🏻)
- Persona 5 Royal (👇🏻)
- Phantom Abyss
- Phoenix Point (👇🏻)
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (👇🏻)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition (👇🏻)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Power Rangers; Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Psychonauts (👇🏻)
- Psychonauts 2 (👇🏻)
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- ReCore
- Return to Monkey Island
- Road 96 (👇🏻)
- Rubber Bandits (👇🏻)
- Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure
- Scarlet Nexus (👇🏻)
- Scorn (👇🏻)
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Sea of Thieves (👇🏻)
- Shadowrun Trilogy (👇🏻)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
- Shredders
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Signalis
- Skate (👇🏻)
- Skate 3
- Slay the Spire (👇🏻)
- Slime Rancher 2 (👇🏻)
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Soma (👇🏻)
- Soul Hackers 2
- Spacelines from the Far Out (👇🏻)
- Spelunky 2 (👇🏻)
- Stardew Valley (👇🏻)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (👇🏻)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Subnautica
- Superliminal (👇🏻)
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- SnowRunner
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (👇🏻)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (👇🏻)
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 (👇🏻)
- Terraria
- The Ascent (👇🏻)
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Renarkled (👇🏻)
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut (👇🏻)
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy (👇🏻)
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (👇🏻)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Good Slice (👇🏻)
- The Gunk
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian (👇🏻)
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 2
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) (👇🏻)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season (👇🏻)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two (👇🏻)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete Season (👇🏻)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- This War of Mine: Final Cut (👇🏻)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera (👇🏻)
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (👇🏻)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper (👇🏻)
- Trailmakers
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6 (👇🏻)
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing (👇🏻)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (👇🏻)
- Two Point Campus (👇🏻)
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition (👇🏻)
- Undertale
- Unpacking (👇🏻)
- Unravel Two
- Viva Piñata (👇🏻)
- Viva Piñata: TIP (👇🏻)
- Watch Dogs 2
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut (👇🏻)
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) (👇🏻)
- Wasteland Remastered (👇🏻)
- Weird West
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wreckfest (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 0 (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 3 Remastered (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 4 Remastered (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (👇🏻)
- Yakuza Kiwami (👇🏻)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (👇🏻)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (👇🏻)
- You Suck at Parking (👇🏻)
- Young Souls (👇🏻)
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (👇🏻)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Enjoy the Xbox Game Pass library anywhere
With that, you now know where you can find each and every Xbox Game Pass title titled enabled for Xbox Cloud Gaming. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can keep up to date on the latest news of upcoming Xbox games to hit Xbox Game Pass.
