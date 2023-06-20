Xbox Game Pass is getting Need for Speed: Unbound, Bramble: The Mountain King, and more

What you need to know

The next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass has been revealed.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to Need for Speed: Unbound.

All subscribers are getting games such as Bramble: The Mountain King and F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch.

Need some more games to play, as if the barrage this year hasn't been enough?



There's a number of new games headed to Xbox Game Pass in the coming days. As shared via Xbox Wire, this bundle of games includes the twisted children's story adventure Bramble: The Mountain King. Meanwhile, Need for Speed: Unbound is coming to EA Play, which means it's available to play for any Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.



Here's the full list of games on the way:

June 22

Need for Speed: Unbound (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

The Bookwalker (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

June 27

Bramble: The Mountain King (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

June 29

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC)

July 3

Arcade Paradise (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC)

July 5

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC)

Leaving on June 30

As always, a handful of games are also leaving the subscription service, so if you want to keep playing them, you either need to hurry or buy them. You'll get a discount when purchasing a game in Xbox Game Pass before it leaves the library. Here's everything headed out soon:

DJMax Respect V ((Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Empire of Sin ((Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships ((Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Olija ((Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Omori ((Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Road 96 ((Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Windows Central's take

I definitely want to check out Need for Speed: Unbound, a game that by all accounts is great, but it launched at the very end of the year and got overlooked by many. Outside of that, while it's not for me, I'm sure many will be happy about the arrival of Bramble: The Mountain King.