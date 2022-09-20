Deathloop, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Slime Rancher 2, and more join Xbox Game Pass this month

What you need to know

Several new games are being added to Xbox Game Pass in the back half of the month.

Arkane Lyon's Deathloop is one of the biggest games being added.

While Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded has been available in Game Preview early access, the story mode is being added as part of the 1.0 launch.

There's a wave of new games on the way for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to enjoy, with a range of titles that cover time loops, harsh wilderness survival with a dash of mythology, and more.

As shared earlier at Tokyo Game Show 2022, Arkane Lyon's Deathloop is finally making its debut on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, after being a timed PS5 console exclusive when it first launched back in September 2021. Deathloop isn't alone though, with Microsoft sharing (opens in new tab) other games that are headed to Xbox Game Pass.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker, a humorous game about capitalism gone rampant, is also coming to Xbox Series X|S today. Slime Rancher 2 will be available in an early access form, letting players get an early look at running a ranch full of happy slimes. While Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded was first added to Xbox Game Pass back in 2020 via Game Preview, the story mode and the rest of the 1.0 update are on the way later in the month.

Here's the full list of titles joining Xbox Game Pass in the back half of September 2022:

Deathloop (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - September 20

In the critically acclaimed Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle, try new approaches, and do whatever it takes to break the timeloop. Enjoy a slew of features like photomode, accessibility options, and the Goldenloop Update with a new weapon and ability, cross-play matchmaking, an extended ending, and more. Put an end to eternity today on Xbox One consoles with cloud gaming!

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - September 20

Available now with PC Game Pass and coming to Cloud Gaming and Xbox Series X|S today! Equipped with cutting-edge salvaging tech, carve, and slice a variety of derelict spaceships at will in zero-g to recover valuable materials. Be careful with your tools: you don’t want to trigger an explosive chain reaction that could be deadly, or worse – costly! Upgrade your gear to take on more lucrative contracts to pay your debt to Lynx Corporation through a compelling campaign, relax in freeplay, or compete in timed challenges.

Spiderheck (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - September 22

SpiderHeck is a fast-paced couch co-op brawler. Duel to the death against your friends and catch delight as they pull off the ultimate parkour feat, before catapulting themselves face-first into the lava. Or join forces and show those pesky insects who are the real heck masters here!

Beacon Pines (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - September 22

Beacon Pines is a cute and creepy storybook adventure where you use charms to rewrite fate. Something strange is happening and Luka and his friends are the only ones taking notice! Sneak out late, make new friends, uncover hidden truths, and collect words that will change the course of fate.

Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - September 22

Continue the adventures of ace slime rancher Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a prismatic paradise brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to wrangle. A mysterious, new world is waiting for you to explore however you choose!

Moonscars (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - September 27

Unravel the mystery of your existence in this challenging, yet rewarding, souls-like 2D platform slasher! As the fierce clayborne warrior Grey Irma, you must push your combat skills to the limit and master new abilities to progress through this stunning yet unforgiving world. Facing off against relentless enemies and the cruel mistress the Moon, you will discover your past and finally find the peace you so desperately desire.

Grounded 1.0 launch (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - September 27

The full release of Grounded is coming on September 27! Experience the full story while you and up to three of your friends explore the entire backyard. Discover how you were shrunk down to the size of an ant and why you were put into the backyard while finding a way to get big again.

Let's Build a Zoon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - September 29

Let out your wild side with this cute management sim! Import and breed rare creatures, hire the right staff, keep your visitors happy, and deal with plenty of weird and wonderful events. Then try your hand at DNA Splicing, and stitch together over 300,000 different types of animals!

Valheim (PC) - September 29

Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally-generated world inspired by Norse mythology. Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin!

Paw Patrol Grand Prix (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - September 30

No track is too big, no racer too small! The PAW Patrol are on their fastest mission yet – To win the Pup Cup! Race around iconic locations including Adventure Bay, Jake’s Snowboarding Resort and The Jungle in this 4-player-championship to find out who will be crowned the winner.

Touch controls

Several new games are getting touch control support, meaning anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that is playing the games using Cloud gaming will now be able to use them with touch controls.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition

Grounded 1.0 launch

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Road 96

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall

Shadowrun: Hong Kong

This War of Mine

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Leaving September 30

As always, a few games are leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month. If anyone wants to keep on playing these titles, you'll want to buy them sometime soon.

AI: The Somnium Files

Astria Ascending

Dandy Ace

Dirt 4

Dirt Rally

Going Under

Lemnis Gate

Slime Rancher

Subnautica: Below Zero

The Procession to Calvary

Unsighted

Visage