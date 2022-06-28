Xbox Games with Gold for July includes Torchlight, Relicta, and more

What you need to know

Xbox Live Gold includes the Games with Gold perk, which offers four free games to subscribers every month.

Xbox has revealed the Games with Gold for July 2022, with two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 titles in the lineup.

Beasts of Maravilla Island, Relicta, Thrillville: Off the Rails, and Torchlight are all included this month.

The lineup has a total value of $55 and a combined Gamerscore of 3,200.

In an attempt to inject additional value into its Xbox Live Gold online multiplayer subscription, Microsoft offers four free games a month to subscribers in the form of Xbox Games with Gold. The value of the offerings has seemingly declined over the years, according to the wider Xbox community, and Xbox Live Gold itself is under scrutiny regarding its relevancy in an evolving industry.

Still, Xbox has just revealed the Xbox Games with Gold for July 2022 (opens in new tab), continuing to give players the opportunity to add up to four new games to their libraries free of charge. This month, the four games total up to $55 in value, with 3,200 potential Gamerscore from Achievements between them. The four games include:

Beasts of Maravilla Island , available from July 1 to July 31, 2022

, available from July 1 to July 31, 2022 Thrillville: Off the Rails , available from July 1 to July 15, 2022

, available from July 1 to July 15, 2022 Torchlight , available from July 16 to July 31, 2022

, available from July 16 to July 31, 2022 Relicta, available from July 16 to Aug. 15, 2022

For many, the most interesting game on this list may be the critically-acclaimed hack-and-slash action-RPG Torchlight. Of course, that's only if you didn't add Torchlight to your library the last time it was offered through Xbox Games with Gold, as it's a returning title to the service.

While the value Xbox Live Gold has continued to be controversial among Xbox players, the value of its sibling service, Xbox Game Pass, continues to rise as more and more games join its impressive library. Fortunately, it's easy to obtain both and more with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft's ultimate gaming subscription includes Xbox Live Gold and its Games with Gold perk, as well as all the best Xbox Game Pass games across Xbox, PC, and even the cloud with Xbox Cloud Gaming. The value of the service is practically undeniable for many, and it certainly aims to offer more for your money than Xbox Live Gold and its monthly free games.