The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have a dedicated port for the Seagate Storage Expansion Card.

Anyone who has an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S should pick up a Seagate Storage Expansion Card. The accessory is the first thing I recommend to anyone with a current-gen console from Microsoft, and right now is a good time to buy one.

As games grow in size and the list of the best Xbox games grows, it becomes increasingly difficult to keep all of your favorite games installed. Getting an expansion card saves you the hassle of uninstalling and reinstalling games or having to transfer where you have games stored.

Right now, you can pick up the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for $129.98. If you need more storage, the 2TB model is also on sale for $218. You can also grab the 4TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for "$70 off," but it's worth pointing out that model has never actually sold for its "normal" price of $499.99.

My Choice Save 16% Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S (2TB): was $259.99 now $218 at Amazon "When looking for a seamless storage expansion for your Xbox, eliminating the need to manage storage, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is unbeaten. There's nothing else that compares, with little to fault, beyond the high asking price. They are frequently on sale, though, so keep an eye out during Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day to grab it a bit cheaper." — Jez Corden Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a lot of additional storage but do not want to buy an accessory that costs more than a console. ❌Avoid if: You only need 1TB of storage or need more than 2TB of storage. 👉See at: Amazon Read more ▼

How much storage do you need?

I think a better question would be "how much fast storage do you need?" You can store games on slower drives and even play titles from previous console generations on more affordable drives, but the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is so quick that you can play games that are installed on the card.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card has been a reliable companion to gamers for many years. It's one of the best Xbox external hard drives due to its read/transfer speeds that match the internal storage of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

"When looking for a seamless storage expansion for your Xbox, eliminating the need to manage storage, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is unbeaten. There's nothing else that compares," we said in our Seagate Storage Expansion Card review.

Installing a Seagate Storage Expansion Card is simple, since the latest Xbox consoles have a dedicated port on the back.

The only real downside to the card is its price. Technically, the 2TB version of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card retails for $359.99, at least according to Amazon. Best Buy lists the retail price as $259.99. I would never recommend buying one at those prices.

Is this a good deal?

Installing the Seagate Storage Expansion Card into an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S is very easy. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card jumps up and down in price regularly. I've tracked its price for years and covered every time it hit a new record price.

I've even kept track of the 4TB version, which despite Microsoft's suggested price of $499.99 has never been full price. As I said back in July, I won't tell if you don't.

Shifting focus back to the current discounts. It is a good time to buy a Seagate Storage Expansion Card. These are not the lowest prices ever, but they're pretty close.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Seagate Storage Expansion Card Prices Row 0 - Cell 0 Retail Price Current Price Lowest Price Ever 1TB $159.99 $129.98 $117.99 2TB $259.99* $218 $193.43 4TB $499.99 $429.99 $429.99

*Amazon lists the retail price of the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card as $359.99 but Best Buy lists the same device at $259.99.

As more quality Xbox Series X|S games come out, the more storage you need. For every Borderlands 4 that takes up a surprisingly small amount of space (29.6 GB), there's a game like Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War that uses 175 GB of storage.

If you like to jump into a large library of titles, it's pretty easy to fill an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, especially if you have a model with only 512 GB of built-in storage.