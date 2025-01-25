Hey Final Fantasy fans: You can grab Rebirth on Steam (Windows PC) right now at a 49% discount
Experience the exhilarating 2nd chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Remake's trilogy at half the price on Windows PC.
2025 is already off to an explosive start for gaming as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, one of the most well-regarded titles of 2024, has finally arrived on Windows PC after releasing on January 23, 2025. To celebrate this occasion, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC port has received discounts on multiple storefronts, such as this 49% discount, which reduced its price tag from $81.19 to $41.19 at CDKeys.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Was: $69.99
Now: $41.19 at CDKeys (Steam)
"Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is, at its core, a fantastic action RPG with tactical leanings, giving fans of the original a drip feed of nostalgic joy while adapting a classic with modern flair for newcomers." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor at Windows Central
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Fans of Final Fantasy 7 and action-RPG fans in general looking for a game with deep combat, engaging story and characters, and mountains of content.
❌Avoid if: You prefer the turn-based combat of the original Final Fantasy 7 or aren't a fan of open-world collect-a-thon quests.
Launch date: January 23, 2025
👉See at: CDKeys
Return period: 7 days (For unredeemed codes). Price match? No. Free shipping: Always. Membership: Free CDKeys account w/ purchase history, exclusive deals, & community features.
💰Price check: $48.99 at GreenManGaming (Steam)
What makes Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth worth buying on PC?
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the 2nd chapter in an ongoing, massively ambitious trilogy that aims to reimagine one of Final Fantasy's greatest entries, Final Fantasy 7, into a series of blockbuster action RPGs. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continues from where Final Fantasy 7 Remake left off as Cloud and his band of friends, Barrett, Tifa, Aerith, and Red XIII, embark on a journey to save their planet from being destroyed by the Shinra Corporation and the enigmatic Sephiroth.
This game took the foundations of its predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and improved upon them, from gameplay to presentation and story, to deliver one of the best PlayStation games of 2024, and now, with this new PC port, one of the best PC games of 2025.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has mountains of content worth taking the trip to hunt Sephiroth for. It's got a deep combat that offers an immense degree of playstyle experimentation and customization. The 60+ hour campaign is a well-written, cinematic roller-coaster ride that pays homage to every Final Fantasy 7-related media while being accessible to newcomers. Plus, it offers a healthy amount of challenging, rewarding, optional content to participate in.
Additionally, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a sublime presentation with a gorgeous art style, an incredible soundtrack, and well-optimized performances enhanced by the PC version's exclusive features. On top of all that, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Steam Deck-verified, so you can continue playing it while traveling abroad or at a friend's house.
In short, if you're a hardcore fan of Final Fantasy 7 or a general fan of action RPGs, then we highly recommend Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, especially since the PC version is now on sale.
This game normally has an MSRP of $69.99, but there's a massive sale going on. It's being sold for $41.19 at CDKeys (after having its normal CDKeys price tag decreased by 49%). Not only is this deal $28.80 cheaper than Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's normal MSRP, but it is also $7.80 cheaper than the discounted $48.99 price tag it's having right now on Steam/GreenManGaming.
Can I trust CDKeys?
Yes. In a market flooded with dubious online retailers selling phony game codes, CDKeys has proven to be a trustworthy retailer you can rely on as its game codes are legit, and they often have huge discounts you won't find anywhere else. Sometimes, CDKeys even has discounts on games before they've even launched.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!