Hey Final Fantasy fans: You can grab Rebirth on Steam (Windows PC) right now at a 49% discount

2025 is already off to an explosive start for gaming as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, one of the most well-regarded titles of 2024, has finally arrived on Windows PC after releasing on January 23, 2025. To celebrate this occasion, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC port has received discounts on multiple storefronts, such as this 49% discount, which reduced its price tag from $81.19 to $41.19 at CDKeys.

What makes Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth worth buying on PC?

Command your party to work together and unleash mighty team-up attacks to destroy enemies. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the 2nd chapter in an ongoing, massively ambitious trilogy that aims to reimagine one of Final Fantasy's greatest entries, Final Fantasy 7, into a series of blockbuster action RPGs. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continues from where Final Fantasy 7 Remake left off as Cloud and his band of friends, Barrett, Tifa, Aerith, and Red XIII, embark on a journey to save their planet from being destroyed by the Shinra Corporation and the enigmatic Sephiroth.

This game took the foundations of its predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and improved upon them, from gameplay to presentation and story, to deliver one of the best PlayStation games of 2024, and now, with this new PC port, one of the best PC games of 2025.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has mountains of content worth taking the trip to hunt Sephiroth for. It's got a deep combat that offers an immense degree of playstyle experimentation and customization. The 60+ hour campaign is a well-written, cinematic roller-coaster ride that pays homage to every Final Fantasy 7-related media while being accessible to newcomers. Plus, it offers a healthy amount of challenging, rewarding, optional content to participate in.

Additionally, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a sublime presentation with a gorgeous art style, an incredible soundtrack, and well-optimized performances enhanced by the PC version's exclusive features. On top of all that, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Steam Deck-verified, so you can continue playing it while traveling abroad or at a friend's house.

In short, if you're a hardcore fan of Final Fantasy 7 or a general fan of action RPGs, then we highly recommend Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, especially since the PC version is now on sale.

This game normally has an MSRP of $69.99, but there's a massive sale going on. It's being sold for $41.19 at CDKeys (after having its normal CDKeys price tag decreased by 49%). Not only is this deal $28.80 cheaper than Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's normal MSRP, but it is also $7.80 cheaper than the discounted $48.99 price tag it's having right now on Steam/GreenManGaming.