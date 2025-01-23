You can play Diablo 4 and the expansion for free right now — but there's a catch
Diablo 4 is free to try until January 28 and you can even try the new class
Diablo 4 Season 7 just kicked off, and it's the first season following the successful launch of its main competitor Path of Exile 2. To entice players to give the game a try, Blizzard is offering a free trial via Battle.net, available until January 28.
There's a couple of caveats though.The trial is exclusive to PC players, and you can only level your character up to level 25, which won't take long to reach. Despite these restrictions, the free trial provides a great opportunity to experience Blizzard's flagship ARPG. Plus, any progress made during the trial will carry over if you decide to purchase the full game.
Play the new Spiritborn class
During the free trial, you can play any class, including the new Spiritborn class up to level 25. The Spiritborn class debuted with the Vessel of Hatred expansion, which also adds the new map area of Nahantu and a new chapter to the campaign story.
Blizzard has also slashed 40% off the price of the expansion bundle making it more affordable than ever to dive into both Diablo 4 and Vessel of Hatred. The bundle is now available for $41.99, down from its regular price of $69.99, exclusively on Battle.net.
Welcome Back pack is staying
Blizzard is making it easier for returning players to jump back into Diablo 4 with the Welcome Back pack, introduced last season and now a permanent addition for Eternal Realm players. If you haven’t played since launch, this pack helps you catch up on the many changes the game has undergone. If you want a brief recap I went over this in last season's Diablo 4 leveling guide.
The Welcome Back boost instantly raises an Eternal Realm character to level 50, providing a significant head start given that the new level cap is now 60, not 100. Along with the level boost, you’ll receive Legendary items and pre-set Class skills to help you dive right into the action. Additionally, your character will have all Altars of Lilith unlocked by default.
You'll also receive::
- 1 million gold
- 1000 Obols (currency to spend at the Purveyor of Curiosities)
- 1 Scroll of Amnesia (an item that allows a free respec)
- Craftiing materials
To boost your character, head to Kyovashad and interact with the Fated Reliquary inside to unlock. If you already have a level 50 Eternal character, you’ll still receive the Legendary items and option for the builds geared towards your class. If you also own the Vessel of Hatred expansion, you’ll be able to harness this powerful boost for two characters on the Eternal Realm.
The Diablo 4 free trial period runs until January 28 at 10am PST.
