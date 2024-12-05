As a Diablo fan, I'm rooting for the success of its strongest competitor: Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 launches into 'Early Access' tomorrow, December 6, after a brief delay, and the hype among isometric action RPG fans is palpable. As a die-hard Diablo fan, I can’t even mention the game on socials without a handful of Path of Exile evangelists showing up in my mentions, declaring its launch day as the beginning of the end for Diablo 4. But I don’t see it that way.

In fact, I’m rooting for Path of Exile 2 to be as successful as its fans hope, and I'll certainly be trying it out myself.

Diablo 4 needs the competition to be better

Last Epoch held promise at launch but ultimately didn't live up to expectations in its endgame. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Diablo 4 is the biggest game in its genre right now. Whether that makes it the best is up for (heated) debate, but there’s no question it’s the most dominant in the ARPG space. Developed by Activision Blizzard, the game benefits from a significantly larger team and budget than other isometric ARPGs on the market, such as Path of Exile and Last Epoch — another popular choice for ARPG fans this year. These games, however, have undoubtedly inspired and influenced one another over time.



Last Epoch was once heralded as a potential “Diablo-killer,” but it ultimately fell short of that title, particularly in its endgame offerings. What it does excel at, though, is its robust skill tree and crafting systems. Many believe these elements influenced Diablo 4’s Loot Reborn 2.0 update, which revitalized the game by introducing Tempering and Masterworking systems. These mechanics bear a striking resemblance to Last Epoch’s Forging and Reforging systems, suggesting Blizzard may have drawn inspiration from its rival. But were Last Epoch’s systems entirely original? Likely not—these concepts themselves build on ideas pioneered by classics like Torchlight and Diablo 2, refining them for modern audiences.



This back-and-forth borrowing of ideas is not only inevitable but beneficial. Games with impressive mechanics push competitors to innovate, whether through direct inspiration or as a response to new audience expectations. For example, Path of Exile 2 is shaping up to be a serious competitor for Diablo 4, particularly in its endgame. It's true that Path of Exile’s endgame already outshines Diablo 4’s in terms of complexity and build diversity, but its dated visuals and clunky interface hold it back. With Path of Exile 2, Grinding Gear Games aims to match Blizzard’s visual polish, potentially drawing in a more casual audience than it has before.



This rivalry could ignite a fire under Blizzard’s development team and likely already has, considering this Tweet from Diablo's lead Rod Fergusson, which was controversial, to say the least:

Feels like the genre of "ARPG" is starting to mean a lot of different things. Much like "Souls-like" and "Rogue-like", I wonder if we could normalize "Diablo-like" for ARPGs that follow the Diablo formula...November 22, 2024

Put the pitchforks down though guys, Rod is going to play Path of Exile 2 with us too. Ultimately, Path of Exile 2 will push Blizzard to refine Diablo 4 further as comparisons are about to heat up. This competition benefits players, as both games push the genre forward. Watching Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4 compete head-to-head will undoubtedly be spicy, and I, for one, can’t wait to see how it unfolds.

I'll always be loyal to the Diablo franchise but I'm looking forward to this fresh take

The Hands of Xesht back attachment, a free Twitch drop for Path of Exile 2, is impressively gruesome. (Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

After years of playing ARPGs, I’ve realized something: I’m not an ARPG fan — I’m a Diablo fan.

While I’ve enjoyed dabbling in other games, including playing through the acts of Path of Exile a couple of times, nothing has kept me coming back season after season quite like Diablo.

For me, it’s the lore and world-building that makes the difference. No amount of flashy skill trees or sprawling paragon boards can replicate the unique connection I feel to the Diablo universe.



That said, Diablo isn’t without its frustrations. I’ve already sunset my time in Season 6 because of the new Spiritborn class. It’s so overpowered that there’s no real incentive to start an alt as I’ve done in previous seasons.

But I’m fine with stepping away for now—I’ve been enjoying other games and am excited to dive into Path of Exile 2 tomorrow to take the Witch for a spin.



One lingering issue for Diablo 4, however, is its monetization. While the in-game store is technically optional, it’s hard to ignore that the paid Battle Pass and store-exclusive gear are leaps and bounds above what’s earnable in-game. The World of Warcraft crossover cosmetics, for instance, showcase what’s possible—but instead of giving players a chance to earn these skins through gameplay, Blizzard locks them behind a paywall. I’m all for having premium cosmetic options, but I wish they’d be a bit more generous. Even just one earnable “premium-tier” skin per season would go a long way. Sure, it might not make immediate financial sense, but the goodwill it could generate with players would pay dividends—especially as Blizzard tries to recover from recent controversies like Overwatch 2’s troubled reception and that infamous $90 World of Warcraft mount (which, let’s be honest, everyone still bought).



Then there’s the mid-season content—or lack thereof. Diablo 4’s Meat or Treat activity was underwhelming, especially compared to the robust events we’ve seen in Diablo Immortal. Path of Exile also has its fair share of egregious microtransactions, but given that it’s free-to-play, those practices feel a bit easier to stomach. Path of Exile 2 will also ultimately be free-to-play, but you'll need to purchase an Early Access supporters pack if you want to jump in on December 6.



My love for the Diablo franchise keeps me coming back, even when the game doesn't get everything right. But as I step away for a bit to explore what Path of Exile 2 has to offer, I can’t help but hope Blizzard takes some more lessons from its competitors—to make Diablo 4 an even better experience for its fans. I'm already over the moon we are getting Witchcraft as a theme for Season 7, but I sincerely hope the class balancing and new armory keep me around that bit longer next season.

Is Path of Exile 2 too complicated?

I cannot even fit one Path of Exile 2 skill tree into one image. (Image credit: Grinding Gears Games)

Another reason I’m rooting for Path of Exile 2 to succeed is that I think it’s important for the ARPG genre to have these two games with dramatically different levels of complexity coexist. One of the main reasons the original Path of Exile never fully clicked for me was its sheer depth and lack of approachability. Unlike Diablo, where getting an overpowered build off the ground feels immediate and gratifying, Path of Exile often felt overwhelming. The endless customization and grind, while fantastic for those who enjoy variety and intricate builds, made the game feel more like work than fun for me.



That said, Path of Exile 2 has the potential to be bigger and better. By virtue of being new, it offers a clean slate—a fresh start unburdened by years of layered patches and content that complicate the current Path of Exile experience. Overly complex systems are being reevaluated and streamlined, creating a game that feels more approachable for newcomers. Unlike its predecessor, Path of Exile 2 doesn’t expect players to master intricate mechanics from the outset. Instead, we’ll all be discovering its secrets together.



Game Director Jonathan Rogers has spoken extensively on this topic, including in an interview with the Pure Diablo podcast. He highlighted significant changes to the gem system as an example of how the game is being made more intuitive. In Path of Exile 2, gems will no longer be tied to item socketing mechanics, removing an unnecessary layer of complexity that often confuses new players. Rogers has emphasized the importance of refining the new player experience, aiming to create a game that’s accessible not through hand-holding tutorials but through thoughtful design and streamlined mechanics.



While Path of Exile 2 will still offer more layered complexity than Diablo 4, it should feel far more welcoming to new players than its predecessor. This balance between depth and accessibility could make it a strong alternative to Diablo for those who crave more variety in their builds without being overwhelmed by the learning curve.

If it's about competition, let us have competition.

Path of Exile 2 is currently the top selling game on Steam and GGG have stated they are prepping for 1 million players at launch (Image credit: Valve)

I can’t believe I’m quoting Satya Nadella, but his words during the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard still resonate with me—especially whenever the “D4 BAD” crowd pops up in my social feeds.



The discussion shouldn’t be about Path of Exile 2 crushing Diablo 4 into oblivion. Instead, it should focus on what Diablo 4 can learn from Path of Exile 2’s success—if that’s how things unfold. With Path of Exile 2 currently topping the Steam charts, it’s shaping up to be an exciting few weeks for both Blizzard and Grinding Gear Games.



One thing is certain: this competition will ultimately benefit ARPG fans. Both games will push each other to evolve and innovate, meaning we, the players, are the real winners. It’s going to be a hell of a time for the genre, and for that, we should be thankful!

Path of Exile 2 will be a free to play game at launch, but to enjoy its Early Access on December 6, you'll need to purchase a Founders pack on your preferred platform. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Steam and Epic Games.