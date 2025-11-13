You NEED to change this setting in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 to instantly master the Wall Jump

They're not wall jumping here because they didn't change their settings.

It's time to lock in and start the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 grind. As I write this, it's not officially out in much of the world. Some of us took an early morning flight to New Zealand so we could play it early.

Obviously, we had the beta to get a feel for Black Ops 7, and features such as importing your settings from Black Ops 6 certainly don't hurt. But there are some new bits to figure out.

Wall Jump is back with Black Ops 7 as a new movement feature, and poking around in the game's settings, there's something you should definitely turn on to master it almost instantly.

Enable the automatic Wall Jump setting and never have to double jump again

Turn on whichever you prefer, and you won't have to double jump when you're climbing the walls. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The standard way of activating Wall Jump is to jump at a wall, then press jump again to leap up into the air.

By turning on the Wall Jump Assist setting, you don't have to do that. When enabled, all you have to do is jump at a wall, and it'll automatically do the second part for you.

Go to Settings, then over to Controller, select the Movement tab, and then scroll down until you find Wall Jump Assist.

You have three options when turned on, either just on, or for forwards or sideways movement only. Whichever you enable, when you complete the relevant motion towards a wall, you'll automatically Wall Jump.

I'm like a bird, I'll only fly away (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you're playing on mouse and keyboard, the setting is in the same location, but under Mouse and Keyboard in Settings, instead.

Activating Wall Jump isn't difficult, but using Wall Jump Assist takes an extra button press out of the equation. If it's there, why not use it to make life easier.

You should remember, though, it'll work on everything you can bounce off. Wall Jump isn't exclusive to just walls. But give it a try and see what works for you.

FAQ

When does Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release? Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releases on November 14, 2025, on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, as well as through cloud providers such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. It goes live on console and Xbox on PC at midnight local time, with a global launch at midnight Eastern on Steam and Battle.net.

Can you play Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, you can, but only on certain tiers. To play Black Ops 7 you'll need to be subscribed either to PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you buy the game outright, it's worth remembering you will need at least a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Essential in order to take part in multiplayer. This is not a requirement for Call of Duty: Warzone, which, while integrated with Black Ops 7, falls under the rules of free-to-play games not requiring a subscription.

