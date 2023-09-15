Amazon Prime Day strikes back with Big Deal Days in October — here's what you should know
Early discounts and the latest info for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
It feels like we only just finished wrapping up Amazon Prime Day in July, finding the hottest deals on Windows laptops and a whole host of accessories for PC and Xbox. However, in true Amazon fashion, there'll soon be another opportunity for massive savings, presented as a spectacular online shopping event in October with a vibe similar to last year's Prime Early Access Sale.
The official announcement for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event keeps the details vague. Nevertheless, it confirms a list of countries and membership requirements to access the October sales extravaganza. Naturally, the team at Windows Central will be digging out the specifics and searching for genuine savings, excluding artificially reduced fakes, and backing up our picks with reviews and opinions from each member with authoritative expertise.
Big Deal Days: The best early savings
Big Deal Days: Frequently asked questions
The specifics for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are thin, but given its similarity to past events, we can provide informed estimates and answer most of your questions. Rest assured, we'll update this page with the latest dates and details whenever the company releases more information.
When is Prime Big Deal Days happening?
Amazon has confirmed neither an official launch date nor event length, but last year's Prime Early Access Sale started on October 11 and ran for 48 hours. Even this year's official Prime Day event began on July 11 and ran a matching double-day length, so it's reasonable to expect a similar date for Big Deal Days. As soon as we hear confirmation, we'll let you know.
Which countries are taking part in Big Deal Days?
Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK will all take part in Prime Big Deal Days via their respective storefronts. If your country doesn't have its own localized version of Amazon, you may still be able to make purchases from a neighboring variant, but usual restrictions likely apply, so check your local Amazon international shipping terms and conditions.
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership?
Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive sales event just like Prime Day before it and Prime Early Access Sale before that. If you're not already a member, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (plus tax) to qualify for discounts. For new users, a 30-day trial of Prime is the perfect way to take advantage since you're free to cancel your subscription after the event.
Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial
Enjoy all the benefits of exclusive discounts during Amazon events, and cancel anytime. If you decide to stay, it's $14.99/month (plus tax) after the trial. Includes extra benefits like free games via Prime Gaming and more bonus content for subscribers.
