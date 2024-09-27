October Prime Day AI PC deals 2024 — Up to $1,340 off, Copilot+ discounts, and more

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is locked in for a start on October 8, and it only lasts two days to wrap up at the end of October 9. It's the next best thing to Black Friday and Cyber Monday events coming in November, and the deals have, in fact, already begun.
Some of the best AI PCs and the best Copilot+ PCs on the market are enjoying massive discounts in the weeks leading up to Prime Big Deal Days, and you can likely find the right PC for hundreds of dollars less than you'd typically pay.
These AI PCs all have a processor (CPU) or System-on-Chip (SoC) with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for local AI acceleration, and we've tested and reviewed the majority of them to ensure they're worth your money. I'll keep this list updated as we head into October Prime Day, so be sure to check back if you don't see anything today.
AI PC Deals
Alienware m16 R2 | was $1699.99 now $1,399.99 at Dell
Thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, this gaming laptop is considered an AI PC. It's backed up by an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate. It's our favorite gaming laptop right now.
✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a discrete GPU and a high-performance 16-inch display.
❌Avoid if: You don't usually game on your PC or you want something more compact.
💰Price check: $1,452.99 at Best Buy (Core Ultra 7)
🔎Our review: Alienware m16 R2 (2024)
Dell XPS 14 (9440) | was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Dell
This AI PC has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14.5-inch FHD+ display with up to 500 nits brightness. It's easily one of the best Dell laptops you can buy this year.
✅Perfect for: Multitaskers who want a premium Ultrabook with strong performance and a great display.
❌Avoid if: You want a smaller XPS or want to game on your PC.
💰Price check: $1,619.99 at Best Buy
🔎Our review: Dell XPS 14 (9440)
HP Spectre x360 14 | was $1,649.99 now $1,249.99 at HP
This premium convertible PC includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x-7467MHz RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch touch OLED display with 2880x1800 resolution, dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support.
✅Perfect for: Users who want a PC that works as a tablet as well as a notebook.
❌Avoid if: You want a gaming laptop or you don't usually work on anything but a notebook.
💰Price check: $1,279.99 at Best Buy
🔎Our review: HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)
Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (7640) | was $1,149.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy
This versatile convertible has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch touch display with FHD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits brightness.
✅Perfect for: Users who want a PC that works as a tablet as well as a notebook.
❌Avoid if: You want a gaming laptop, or you don't usually work on anything but a notebook.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 (Gen 9) | was $1,049.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy
Lenovo's mid-range convertible has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch touch display with FHD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits brightness.
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to frequently use their laptop as a tablet.
❌Avoid if: You're a PC gamer or prefer a notebook form factor instead.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 (Gen 9) | was $2,979 now $1,638.45 at Lenovo
Save 45% on this business-focused convertible with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x-6400MHz RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 14-inch FHD+ IPS touch display with 400 nits brightness and 60Hz refresh rate.
✅Perfect for: Professionals who need a versatile and premium convertible AI PC.
❌Avoid if: You don't need extra security and privacy features or want to game on your laptop.
💰Price check: From $2,418.95 at B&H
🔎Our review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 (Gen 9)
Copilot+ PC deals
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x | was $1,199.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy
This beautiful Copilot+ convertible has a Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78) SoC with 45 TOPS NPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14.5-inch OLED touch display with 2944x1840 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,000 nits brightness.
✅Perfect for: All-day battery life, an awesome OLED display, and strong X Elite performance.
❌Avoid if: You want to avoid Windows on ARM or you want a gaming laptop.
💰Price check: From $1,199 at Lenovo
🔎Our review: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) | was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Amazon
One of the most powerful Copilot+ PCs out there has a Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78) SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch OLED display with 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
✅Perfect for: Anyone who needs a workhorse with a large display and all-day battery life.
❌Avoid if: You don't want to use Windows on ARM or you want to game.
💰Price check: $899.99 at B&H
🔎Our review: ASUS VivoBook S 15 Copilot+ PC
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge 14 | was $1,349.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy
The 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge is a sleek notebook with a Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80) SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The 14-inch AMOLED touch display with 2880x1800 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate is the real attraction.
✅Perfect for: Those interested in an ultra-thin and light notebook with a gorgeous AMOLED display and strong ARM64 performance.
❌Avoid if You prefer a larger display or want to game on your laptop.
💰Price check: From $1,349.99 at Samsung
HP OmniBook X 14 | was $1,149.99 now $899.99 at HP
HP's flagship Copilot+ PC has a Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78) SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch touch IPS display with a 2240x1400 resolution and 300 brightness.
✅Perfect for: Powerful ARM64 computing with all-day battery life on the cheap.
❌Avoid if: You're a PC gamer or want to check out something with a larger display.
Dell XPS 13 (9345) | was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy
The tiny-but-mighty XPS 13 is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80) SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The 13.4-inch display has an OLED panel with a 2880x1800 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits brightness.
✅Perfect for: Those on the go who need a mobile and long-lasting Copilot+ PC.
❌Avoid if: You need a discrete GPU; check out the XPS 14 or XPS 16 instead.
💰Price check: From $1,199.99 at Dell
Surface Pro 11 | was $1,199.99 now $1099.99 at Best Buy
Microsoft's flagship Copilot+ PC has a Snapdragon X Plus SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Its 13-inch LCD display has a crisp 2880x1920 resolution for the 3:2 aspect ratio, with HDR and inking support. It's the best Surface PC in terms of versatility.
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants the best 2-in-1 out there today, especially if you're a creator.
❌Avoid if: You're a PC gamer or don't want the 2-in-1 form factor.
💰Price check: $1,099.99 at Microsoft
🔎Our review: Surface Pro 11
ASUS ProArt P16 | was $1,899.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy
This laptop aimed at creators has an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. Its 16-inch AMOLED display has a 3840x2400 (UHD+) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits brightness.
✅Perfect for: Creators and developers who want a Windows laptop to rival the MacBook Pro.
❌Avoid if: You don't want to wait until November for AMD systems to pick up Copilot+ access.
💰Price check: $2,429 at Amazon
