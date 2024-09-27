October Prime Day AI PC deals 2024 — Up to $1,340 off, Copilot+ discounts, and more

The Surface Pro 11 is one of our favorite AI PCs in 2024

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is locked in for a start on October 8, and it only lasts two days to wrap up at the end of October 9. It's the next best thing to Black Friday and Cyber Monday events coming in November, and the deals have, in fact, already begun.

Some of the best AI PCs and the best Copilot+ PCs on the market are enjoying massive discounts in the weeks leading up to Prime Big Deal Days, and you can likely find the right PC for hundreds of dollars less than you'd typically pay.

These AI PCs all have a processor (CPU) or System-on-Chip (SoC) with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for local AI acceleration, and we've tested and reviewed the majority of them to ensure they're worth your money. I'll keep this list updated as we head into October Prime Day, so be sure to check back if you don't see anything today.

🔥Top October Prime Day AI PC Deals🔥

AI PC Deals

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 (Gen 9) | was $1,049.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy Lenovo's mid-range convertible has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch touch display with FHD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits brightness. ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to frequently use their laptop as a tablet. ❌Avoid if: You're a PC gamer or prefer a notebook form factor instead. 🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Copilot+ PC deals

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge 14 | was $1,349.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy The 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge is a sleek notebook with a Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80) SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The 14-inch AMOLED touch display with 2880x1800 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate is the real attraction. ✅Perfect for: Those interested in an ultra-thin and light notebook with a gorgeous AMOLED display and strong ARM64 performance. ❌Avoid if You prefer a larger display or want to game on your laptop. 💰Price check: From $1,349.99 at Samsung 🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

HP OmniBook X 14 | was $1,149.99 now $899.99 at HP HP's flagship Copilot+ PC has a Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78) SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch touch IPS display with a 2240x1400 resolution and 300 brightness. ✅Perfect for: Powerful ARM64 computing with all-day battery life on the cheap. ❌Avoid if: You're a PC gamer or want to check out something with a larger display.