Bigger, faster, and nickel-coated, this discounted Samsung SSD is ready for massive files and demanding workflows

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus has read/write speeds of 7,250/6,300MB/s and is available in up to 4TB.

Samsung only announced the 990 EVO Plus SSD recently, but the speedy drive is already on sale. The SSD has read/write speeds of up to 7,250/6,300MB/s and is available in either 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB. The exact speeds of the SSD vary depending on the size you choose, but all of the drives are quick.

All sizes of the Samsung 990 EVO Plus are available through Samsung's website and a few other retailers, including Amazon and Newegg. Despite only launching recently, the 990 EVO Plus is already on sale. The 1TB Samsung EVO 990 is $89.99, which is a $20 discount. You can save $35 by grabbing the 2TB model ($149.99). The 4TB model is out of stock on Samsung's website and is not discounted, but if you need the largest option, it costs $344.99.

As file sizes grow and computing demands rise, SSDs have to improve to meet the challenge. Samsung highlighted that " The average person creates more than 100 megabytes of data every minute." Taking photos, recording and editing videos, and playing games pushes what's considered "large" to new heights. As a result, Samsung made the Samsung 990 EVO Plus available in sizes up to 4TB.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung 990 EVO Plus (1TB) Samsung 990 EVO Plus (2TB) Samsung 990 EVO Plus (4TB) Interface PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2 NVMe 2.01 PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2 NVMe 2.01 PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2 NVMe 2.01 Read/Write speeds Up to 7,150 MB/s, 6,300 MB/s Up to 7,250 MB/s, 6,300 MB/s Up to 7,250 MB/s, 6,300 MB/s

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus has read speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,300 MB/s. Those speeds are 50% faster than the previous 990 EVO. Samsung also boosted the performance of its SSD by using its 8th generation V-NAND technology and 5-nanometer (nm) controller. A nickel-coated heat shield also helps with power efficiency, which Samsung states is 73% greater than the 990 EVO.

The 990 EVO Plus works with Samsung Magician Software, which is a suite of optimization tools geared to enhance functionality. The app helps protect data, monitors drive health, and supports custom performance optimizations.