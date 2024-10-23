Bigger, faster, and nickel-coated, this discounted Samsung SSD is ready for massive files and demanding workflows
Samsung just launched its 990 EVO Plus, but the drive is already on sale.
Samsung only announced the 990 EVO Plus SSD recently, but the speedy drive is already on sale. The SSD has read/write speeds of up to 7,250/6,300MB/s and is available in either 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB. The exact speeds of the SSD vary depending on the size you choose, but all of the drives are quick.
All sizes of the Samsung 990 EVO Plus are available through Samsung's website and a few other retailers, including Amazon and Newegg. Despite only launching recently, the 990 EVO Plus is already on sale. The 1TB Samsung EVO 990 is $89.99, which is a $20 discount. You can save $35 by grabbing the 2TB model ($149.99). The 4TB model is out of stock on Samsung's website and is not discounted, but if you need the largest option, it costs $344.99.
Samsung 990 EVO Plus (1TB)
Was: $109.99
Now: $89.99 at Samsung
Launch date: 2024
Features: Read/write speeds: 7,250/6,300MB/s Interface: PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2 NVMe 2.01
See at: Samsung.com
✅Perfect for: Those who need fast read and write speeds in an PC with either PCIe Gen 4.0 or Gen 5.0.
❌Avoid if: Your setup does not require high speeds, since more affordable options are available with lower read/write speeds.
💰Price check: $89.99 at Newegg
🤔Alternative deal: $35 off Samsung 990 EVO Plus (2TB)
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 📺LG Curved OLED Monitor (32-inches) | $839.99 at Amazon (Save $660!)
- 🎮Amazon Fire TV Xbox Game Pass bundle | $74.99 at Amazon (Save $62!)
- 💻Alienware m16 R2 (RTX 4060) | $1,399.99 at Dell (Save $300!)
- 🔊2.1ch Soundbar for TVs & Monitors | $44.99 at Walmart (Save $55!)
- 💻HP OMEN Transcend 14 (RTX 4050) | $1,099.99 at HP (Save $500!)
- 🎧Sennheiser Momentum 4 ANC | $274.95 at Amazon (Save $125!)
- 📺LG C4 OLED 4K TV (42-inches) | $999.99 at Best Buy (Save $400!)
As file sizes grow and computing demands rise, SSDs have to improve to meet the challenge. Samsung highlighted that " The average person creates more than 100 megabytes of data every minute." Taking photos, recording and editing videos, and playing games pushes what's considered "large" to new heights. As a result, Samsung made the Samsung 990 EVO Plus available in sizes up to 4TB.
|Category
|Samsung 990 EVO Plus (1TB)
|Samsung 990 EVO Plus (2TB)
|Samsung 990 EVO Plus (4TB)
|Interface
|PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2 NVMe 2.01
|PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2 NVMe 2.01
|PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2 NVMe 2.01
|Read/Write speeds
|Up to 7,150 MB/s, 6,300 MB/s
|Up to 7,250 MB/s, 6,300 MB/s
|Up to 7,250 MB/s, 6,300 MB/s
The Samsung 990 EVO Plus has read speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,300 MB/s. Those speeds are 50% faster than the previous 990 EVO. Samsung also boosted the performance of its SSD by using its 8th generation V-NAND technology and 5-nanometer (nm) controller. A nickel-coated heat shield also helps with power efficiency, which Samsung states is 73% greater than the 990 EVO.
The 990 EVO Plus works with Samsung Magician Software, which is a suite of optimization tools geared to enhance functionality. The app helps protect data, monitors drive health, and supports custom performance optimizations.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.