Need a full desktop PC and 22-inch touch display for less than $600? Grab the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO before it’s too late!

The Lenovo IdeaCentre series of desktops are gorgeous, clean, minimal designs that are all-in-one (AIO), meaning the display and computer come together as one unit.

The IdeaCentre AIO 3i 22” is such a computer, and it’s on sale for just $580 (opens in new tab), which is 15% off the usual $680 price.

Here’s what you get in this sleek desktop computer. For the CPU, it’s an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4. You also get 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) (no slow HDD, here), and it ships with Windows 11 Home.

The display is full HD (1920x1080) but is also a touchscreen and features a three-sided thin and narrow bezel design that looks fantastic. Need audio? Don’t worry; this has a built-in Harman Kardon-certified audio system powered by two 3W stereo speakers.

For ports, you get plenty and all the right ones: two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports to reach max data transfer speeds of 10GB per second, a Power DC jack, an HDMI-out, a 1000 LAN, and a microphone/earphone combo. A 3-in-1 card reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC) makes photo editing a breeze.

Heck, this thing even has a built-in DVD RW Drive. For connectivity, besides that RJ45 Ethernet jack, there’s Wi-Fi 802.11AC and Bluetooth 5.0.

Save 15% on this Lenovo All-in-One Windows 11 desktop PC

This entire computer also weighs just 15.43 pounds (7 kg), making it a snap to move if you ever need to. And since it’s so compact (490.5-by-185-by-418.88mm or 19.31-by-7.28-by-16.49 inches), it won’t take up a lot of desk space.

And when we say this PC has everything, we also mean it comes with a wired keyboard and a mouse. There’s literally nothing else you need to buy! You don’t need to worry about a webcam either. One is built into the display, and to ensure privacy, it’s a pop-up. So, when you’re done with your video call, simply push it back into the screen, and don’t worry.

But act fast as this deal ends in the next seven hours and counting! You can also check out other great PC deals, including ones on laptops and PC parts.