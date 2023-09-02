Corsair's most popular products are discounted for Labor Day

Corsair is rolling out a Labor Day sales event that sees decent discounts on some of its latest products. The RMx Shift PSU is getting a first discount and is now available for $20 off for all variants, including 750W, 850W, 1000W, and 1200W with code US-RMXPSU at Corsair's website. That may not seem like a lot, but Corsair's PSUs don't usually go on sale, and the Shift is its latest offering in the series, and this is the first notable discount.

The Shift is particularly interesting because it has a side-mounted connector interface, making it significantly easier to build. It's a fully module design that lets you use just the cables you need, and it slots into all ATX cases without any issues. I used the 850W version of the Shift for a while now, and it has been terrific.

If you're looking to pick up a mini-ITX case, Corsair is rolling out a decent deal on the 2000D Airflow where it's bundling the case as well as an SF750 PSU for $30 off with code US-S750 on its website. You'll need to add both products to the cart manually, and the deal is valid on both the standard and RGB versions of the 2000D case. The case itself is pretty great, and it can accommodate 360mm coolers and full-size GPUs — including the likes of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 — without breaking a sweat.

And if you're in the market for cooling products, the iCUE Link H100i RGB cooler is also getting $30 off when bundled with a 3-pack of the QX120 fans, and it doesn't need a code — just add the bundle to the cart. To round out the hardware deals, Corsair is offering a flat 15% discount on all of its DDR5 RAM products at the moment — just select the RAM module you want and use code US-DDR5 to get the deal. While Corsair sells a lot of products these days, the brand started out with memory products, and the DDR5-based Vengeance series continues to among the best RAM modules you can get for your gaming machine.

There are a few deals on gaming accessories as well: the K95 RGB Platinum SE mechanical keyboard is down to $169, $30 off its usual selling price. The Scimitar Pro MOBA mouse is also down to just $39, $20 off its launch price. All of these deals are valid through September 4, so if you are looking to pick up hardware components or need a new gaming keyboard, you should consider taking a look.