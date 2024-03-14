Save big and upgrade your laptop or PC for less with this FANTASTIC SSD deal

Making sure you have enough space on your laptop or PC desktop is crucial. Not only does having larger and faster SSDs (solid-state drives) allow you to save more files to your device, but having more than enough room for your computer to work with allows it to run more efficiently as well. Thanks to a deal going on right now, the WD_BLACK SN770 1TB Internal SSD is on sale for just $84.99, which is $45 less than its usual $129.99 MSRP. What's more, the 2TB version which usually sells for $239.99 is currently $100 off and selling at only $139.99.

WD_Black SN770 1TB Internal SSD: was $129.99 now $84.99 ($45 off) at Best Buy. This large-capacity PCIe Gen4 SSD offers up to a 5,150 MB/s read speed to keep up with even your most demanding computer tasks and workloads. It's easy enough to install into a compatible PC or laptop and you can control it further with the WD_BLACK Dashboard program.

WD_Black SN770 2TB Internal SSD: was $239.99 now $139.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy. With double the storage space as the previous internal SSD, this one will provide plenty of room for your various files and programs. It also boasts the same fast read speed of 5,150 MB/s to keep up with your computer or laptop usage.

What are SSD read speeds and why do they matter?

WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 SSD is a great size for anyone who tends to use a decent amount of space on their laptop or computer. (Image credit: Western Digital)

Western Digital is known for designing and manufacturing reliable computer parts that work for both PC desktops and laptops. The WD_BLACK SN770 SSD in particular is a relatively fast PCIe Gen4 solid-state drive with a max read speed of 5,150 MB/s. The faster an SSD's read speed, the faster your system will be able to access any data or files stored on it. This, in turn, helps your computer or laptop work more efficiently. SSDs are much faster than hard disk drives (HDDs), which is why they've become the new standard for computers and gaming.

So which of the two WD_BLACK SN770 SSD versions should you get? The 1TB or the 2TB? Since both the 1TB and 2TB version have the same read speed, you don't need to worry about sacrificing space for speed so either one will be a good choice. However, if you tend to use up a lot of space on your computer then it really can't hurt to go with the 2TB version. However, if you think you're more of an average file user then 1TB will serve you very well.