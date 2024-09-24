HP's Spectre replacement is here, and a new AMD-powered, Thunderbolt-equipped AI PC is coming later this year

What you need to know

HP has announced the new EliteBook X 14, a new commercial AI PC powered by AMD's Ryzen PRO AI processors.

In addition to all of HP's AI and commercial security features, the EliteBook X 14 also features Thunderbolt 4 ports.

It's expected to arrive sometime in December, with pricing announced closer to launch.

The new OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) is also now available to purchase with a starting price of $1,450.

HP has taken the wraps off yet another new AI PC, this time an EliteBook variant aimed straight at forward-thinking companies and businesses. The HP EliteBook X 14 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen PRO AI processors, which are essentially enterprise versions of the AMD Ryzen AI chips that support joining the Copilot+ PC family later this year.

Interestingly, the HP EliteBook X 14 still boasts Thunderbolt 4 ports despite being an AMD-powered PC, which is a relatively uncommon occurrence. The business-grade laptop is expected to land later this year at an undisclosed price. In the meantime, the previously announced HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14, which essentially replaces HP's flagship Spectre x360 line, is now available to purchase from $1,449.99 at HP.

One of the first Core Ultra (Series 2) PCs is available

Image 1 of 2 The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 shares a similar design to the Spectre x360 with its 360-degrees hinge and touch display. (Image credit: HP) It should be a versatile and capable PC, and the new Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) chips are promising. (Image credit: HP)

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 (2024) • Price: From $1,449.99 at HP | $1,599.99 at Best Buy

• Display: 14-inch OLED, 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 48-120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 400nits max brightness, HDR 500 support, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, multi-touch support

• CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V (8 cores, 8 threads, up to 5.1GHz)

• GPU: Up to Intel Arc 140V

• NPU: Intel AI (~48 TOPS)

• RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x @ 8,533MT/s

• Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD

• Battery: 64Whr battery w/ 65W USB Type-C fast charging

• Dimensions: 313.7 x 216.2 x 15mm (12.35 x 8.51 x 0.59in)

• Weight: 1.35kg (2.97lbs)

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 (2024) is one of the first laptops powered by the brand-new Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) family of processors, which promise unparalleled performance-to-power ratios for Intel. It's also, for all intents and purposes, the successor to the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) that I loved so much, except it's now thinner, lighter, and supposedly both more powerful and longer lasting.

That's an exciting proposition, and the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 will be part of the laptops updated to Copilot+ PCs later this year, thanks to the more capable 48 TOPS NPU inside that enable on-device AI features and enhancements. HP is also baking in its own suite of AI features like a new HP AI Companion, Human Presence Detection (HPD), and more. On top of that, this is another laptop that boasts HP's Wolf Security suite for consumers, which combines hardware and software features to enhance security and privacy above the average PC.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 (2024) is an exciting device, but it's not a new one. The news today is that you can now actually purchase the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 from $1,449.99 at HP, which starts you off with an Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. This is an expensive laptop, to be sure, but it's also the best of the best that HP can offer in every department.

A new commercial PC with AMD and Thunderbolt

Image 1 of 2 A new enterprise laptop with some serious chops. (Image credit: HP) It's still a portable and compact laptop, though, despite its power. (Image credit: HP)

HP EliteBook X 14 (2024) • Price: See at HP

• Display: 14-inch LCD, FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) resolution, anti-glare coating, 400nits max brightness, 100% sRGB color gamut / 14-inch OLED, 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 400nits max brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

• CPU: AMD Ryzen PRO

• GPU: AMD Radeon

• NPU: AMD AI (55 TOPS)

• RAM: Up to 64GB LPDDR5x @ 8,000MT/s

• Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD

• Battery: 74.5Whr battery, 100W USB Type-C fast charging

• Dimensions: 312.2 x 214.8 x 9-18.1mm (12.29 x 8.45 x 0.35-0.71in)

• Weight: ~1.5kg (3.31lbs)

The major PC announcement coming out of HP today is actually the unveiling of the EliteBook X 14 (2024), a new thin-and-light mobile powerhouse aimed at enterprises and commercial customers. In some ways this is the enterprise-focused sibling of the HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2024) that I'm currently in the process of reviewing, in that it uses the PRO variants of AMD's new Ryzen AI chipsets with Copilot+ capable 55 TOPS NPUs.

It's one of HP's first full-fledged AI PCs that will act as a platform for the company to begin delivering AI workforce solutions and platforms designed for enterprise, and it's an impressive showing that follows the already-available HP EliteBook Ultra G1q. You're getting your choice of an LCD or OLED display, up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, and the full suite of security and remote management features that come courtesy of Windows 11 Pro and HP's own Wolf Pro Security ecosystem, including enhanced hardware security.

Other new features in the HP ecosystem that are also enabled by the more powerful NPU include Poly Camera Pro, which enhances the 5MP FHD webcam with a myriad of AI-enabled features like Auto Frame, background blur, HPD, and more. Poly Studios, now a part of HP, is also responsible for tuning the quad speakers in addition to the webcam. HP's new AI companion will also be on board, and this is all before the EliteBook X 14 becomes a Copilot+ PC later this year.

One of the most interesting features of this laptop, however, is the fact that it rocks two full-blown USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort 2.1 support in addition to the standard USB Type-C port and USB Type-A port that are also here. This is important because Thunderbolt is an incredibly powerful and versatile USB standard that's actually managed by Intel, so it's very uncommon to see these useful ports on AMD or Qualcomm-powered laptops. The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 and EliteBook X 14 are some of the only ones readily available on the market right now, making these AMD systems more enticing than ever.

While you can stay tuned for my OmniBook Ultra 14 review in the coming weeks, we're going to have to wait for the EliteBook X 14. HP hasn't revealed all the exact specifications, including the pricing information. That'll all come closer to launch I expect, which is currently slated for Dec. 2024.

HP's future is all AI PC, all the time

AMD, Qualcomm, and Intel are all suddenly equally compelling options in this new era of Windows PCs. (Image credit: HP)

This is honestly one of the most exciting eras for Windows PCs we've seen in a long time thanks to the arrival of more competitive and advanced platforms from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Laptops are getting better than ever at an alarming pace purely from a hardware perspective, and that's without considering the evolution of software features thanks to AI. I'll be the first to claim that most consumer-facing AI features are borderline useless and even occasionally actively detrimental, but that doesn't mean AI itself isn't incredibly important.

HP is clearly investing in AI from an enterprise perspective, which is where the growing technology has the most potential for impact. The HP EliteBook X 14 is one of the first laptops that will be able to take advantage of all of HP's AI investments, and that may be enough to convince a lot of enterprise customers to submit their orders. Consumers are also benefiting from massively improved performance and efficiency, though, and I'm very excited to get my hands on as many of these new laptops as I can. Watch out for my review of the HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2024) with AMD Ryzen AI!

On a related note, both of these new laptops are well-equipped to take advantage of HP's other announcements, including new AI tools to help companies share GPU resources across all HP AI-powered workstations or make video conferences more collaborative, and a series of new professional HP monitors that borrow multiple AI and hardware features from HP's laptops.