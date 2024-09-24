HP's new Series 5 Pro monitors have one of my favorite high-end laptop features

What you need to know

HP announced eight new Series 5 Pro monitors, ranging in size from 24 to 34 inches.

Three of the new flagship Conferencing displays have a pop-up Poly Studio 5MP webcam and quad 3W speakers.

HP's human presence detection — Auto Lock & Awake — is included, adding extra security to PCs without the feature already built in.

Some models are available now starting at $192. HP is expected to launch the full lineup in November 2024.

HP is hosting its Imagine 2024 event this week, and though a lot of the focus surrounds the new Spectre laptop replacement, I was interested in the company's new Series 5 Pro monitors. With a presentation steeped in AI PC advancements, it's no surprise that the new screens are being presented as ideal for AI workflows and AI design.

In total, HP showed off eight displays ranging in size from 24 inches to 34 inches. The three flagship models — 524pm, 527pm, and 534pm — are the most interesting thanks to several premium features, including built-in webcams, serious audio hardware, USB-C connectivity, AI-powered noise reduction, and human presence detection (HPD).

That last feature immediately caught my attention, as it's usually available in high-end Windows laptops and expensive standalone webcams. HP's flagship "PM" Conferencing monitors aren't expected to launch until November 2024, but for now, you can check out several of the more affordable (and basic) options on HP's website starting at $192.

HP's flagship Series 5 Pro Conferencing monitors have one of my favorite laptop features

HP's Series 5 Pro 527pm has a pop-up webcam with human presence detection. (Image credit: HP)

HP has eight total Series 5 Pro monitors either available now or coming next month, but three unreleased models might be worth waiting for, especially if you often find yourself conferencing and collaborating.

The 34-inch Series 5 Pro 534pm is a curved ultrawide screen that's ideal for anyone who needs more screen real estate during multitasking and advanced projects. Its 3440x1440 (WQHD) resolution fits the 21:9 aspect ratio, and it has a VA panel with 99% sRGB color reproduction.

Next up is a 27-inch model with an IPS panel, 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 100% sRGB color. Its 24-inch sibling follows up closely as the most affordable option, sporting an IPS panel, 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, 350 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB color.

All three screens have a smooth 100Hz refresh rate, with 5ms GtG response time when overdrive is enabled. They also have an anti-glare finish, ideal for office use where overhead lighting is common. Here's a closer look at the basic specs before we get into the good stuff.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 HP Series 5 Pro 534pm HP Series 5 Pro 527pm HP Series 5 Pro 524pm Size 34 inches 27 inches 23.8 inches Curve 1500R N/A N/A Resolution 3440x1440 (WQHD) 2560x1440 (QHD) 1920x1080 (FHD) Display type VA IPS IPS Display finish Anti-glare Anti-glare Anti-glare Aspect ratio 21:9 16:9 16:9 Refresh rate 100Hz 100Hz 100Hz Response time 5ms GtG 5ms GtG 5ms GtG Brightness 400 nits 350 nits 350 nits Color 99% sRGB 100% sRGB 100% sRGB Bit depth True 8 bit True 8 bit 8 bit (6 bit + FRC) Ports HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm audio, two USB-C (5Gbps), three USB-A (5Gbps), USB-B, RJ45 Ethernet HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, DP 1.4 (out), 3.5mm audio, two USB-C (5Gbps), three USB-A (5Gbps), USB-B, RJ45 Ethernet HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, DP 1.4 (out), 3.5mm audio, two USB-C (5Gbps), three USB-A (5Gbps), USB-B, RJ45 Ethernet

The three flagship Series 5 Pro screens are branded under the "USB-C Conferencing Monitor" name, and they all appear to live up to the name.

As mentioned, the feature I'm most impressed with is the built-in 5MP webcam. It lives along the top of the monitor, hiding away until you pop it up out of the case with a press. The webcam can tilt forward and back to get a better angle.

HP has baked into the cameras its HPD tech, configured to automatically lock and unlock the connected PC when you depart or approach. It's a feature usually reserved for high-end laptops, and it's one that I use at every opportunity thanks to its convenience and security.

Joining the webcam on each of the three displays is some impressive audio hardware. Four 3W down-firing speakers live in the bottom of the display casing, and the built-in microphones have automatic AI noise reduction.

HP's Series 5 Pro 524pm with built-in webcam connected to the more affordable HP Series 5 Pro 524pu. (Image credit: HP)

For collaboration projects (or for those with multiple PCs), a Smart KVM switch in each monitor allows for quick accessory switching between devices connected to the screen. The 34-inch 534pm model has picture-in-picture (PiP) and picture-by-picture (PbP) support, while the two smaller models replace the feature with daisy-chaining capabilities.

That's all thanks to a broad selection of ports. You get HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm audio combo, dual USB-C (one with 100W power delivery and Alt Mode DP 1.4), multiple USB-A, and even RJ45 Ethernet. You have plenty of options for connecting to the monitors, and the two smaller models have DP 1.4 out for the daisy-chaining capabilities.

The three displays are built on stands with adjustable tilt, swivel, pivot, and height for better ergonomics, and they all have 100mm x 100mm VESA compatibility if you want to get them off of your desk completely.

Because the monitors are aimed at professionals, enterprise use isn't excluded. The monitors come with extra remote management tools like PXE Boot, Wake-on-LAN, and MAC Address passthrough.

HP hasn't yet revealed pricing for its flagship Series 5 Pro monitors, but it has stated that we can expect them to launch in November 2024.

HP has five other Series 5 Pro monitors headed our way

HP's Series 5 Pro 527pm with built-in webcam daisy-chained to the HP 527pq. (Image credit: HP)

Not everyone needs the high-end conferencing features available in HP's flagship Series 5 Pro displays, and the company has five more basic monitors either already available or expected to launch in November 2024. The 23.8-inch 524pf, 524pn, and 524pu models seem to differ only in resolution, port selection, and remote management features.

The Series 5 Pro 524pf is available at HP's website for about $192, and it's the most basic option with an FHD resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color, and just a few ports including DP 1.2, HDMI 1.4, and USB-A. The 524pn model bumps the aspect ratio to a taller 16:10 and the resolution to FHD+, but it otherwise has similar specs.

The 524pu model, on the other hand, takes the 524pf and adds extra ports, including USB-C 3.2 (with DP 1.4 Alt Mode), DP 1.4 in and out for daisy chaining, and downstream USB-C. It also picks up the remote management features found in the flagship Series 5 Pro monitors.

The 27-inch Series 5 Pro monitors — including 527pq and 527pu models — are also set apart by port selection and remote management tools.

The 527pq, available now at HP for about $274, is the more basic option with an IPS panel, QHD resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color. It has a basic port selection with DP 1.2, HDMI 2.0, four USB-A, and USB-B; it also lacks remote management.

A 527pu model is expected in November, and it adds MAC address passthrough, PXE Boot, and Wake-on-Lan. With the tools comes extra ports and daisy-chain support; it has USB-C 3.2 with DP 1.4 Alt Mode, DP 1.4 in and out, HDMI 2.0, three USB-A, and downstream USB-C 3.2.