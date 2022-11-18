Acer Aspire 3 with AMD is the first in North America with a Ryzen 7020 CPU

What you need to know

Acer just announced its Aspire 3 laptop featuring AMD Ryzen 7020 CPUs and AMD Radeon graphics.

The 15.6-inch laptop gets up to 11 hours of battery life, according to Acer.

The Acer Aspire 3 (AMD) starts at $400 and is available now through Acer's website.

Acer just launched its Aspire 3 laptop featuring the latest AMD internals. The laptop is the first in North America to feature the new AMD Ryzen 7020 processors and AMD Radeon graphics. Acer promises up to 11 hours of battery life from the 15.6-inch laptop. The Acer Aspire 3 (AMD) starts at $400. There are also Intel versions of the Aspire 3 available, including models with 12th Gen Intel CPUs.

AMD unveiled its 7020-series Zen 2 mobile processers earlier this fall. The Aspire 3 is available with up to an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor alongside AMD Radeon graphics, 8 GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 512 GB of storage. Acer's website only has the Ryzen 3 model at the time of publication, but other variants should be available in the future.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Spec Screen 15.6-inch Row 1 - Cell 0 1920 x 1080, LCD, 60Hz Row 2 - Cell 0 Touch or non-touch available OS Windows 11 CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Row 5 - Cell 0 Shale black GPU AMD Radeon graphics Memory 8 GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 512 GB Ports HDMI, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Dimensions Height: 0.74-inch (1.88 cm) Row 12 - Cell 0 Width: 14.3-inch (36.32 cm) Row 13 - Cell 0 Depth: 9.4-inch (23.88 cm) Weight 3.97 lbs (1.8 kg)

The Aspire 3 is available with or without touch. Its display also features BlueLightShield filters to protect from eye fatigue.

The laptop also has Acer Purified.Voice with AI noise reduction and temporal noise reduction for its webcam.

With the latest AMD CPUs inside and a low price tag, the Acer Aspire 3 could compete for a spot on our list of the best budget laptops under $500. While less powerful than many of the best AMD Ryzen laptops, the Aspire 3 could earn a spot on that list as well as a budget-friendly option.