“The Swift Go 14 is one of the first devices in the market to be outfitted with Intel Core Ultra processors, paving the way to enhance support of generative AI tasks on more Acer devices moving forward,” says Acer General Manager

What you need to know

Today, Acer announced new "AI-ready" Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) laptops that utilize Intel Core Ultra H processors which feature Intel Arc GPUs and Intel AI Boost.

These laptops are designed to work efficiently with a wide range of AI tasks and are complimented by the use of the included Windows 11 Copilot AI assistant.

The Intel Ultra Core H processors with AI Boost serve as dedicated AI engines to optimize the user experience and make content creation easier.

This new line of Swift Go 14 laptops can last up to 12.5 hours, come with either IPS or OLED displays, and offer 1TB SSD of storage.

Today, Acer revealed its new line of Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) laptops, which are designed to handle AI tasks with ease. This is thanks to its brand-new Intel Core Ultra H processors that are equipped with Intel AI Boost. Acer states that when complemented with the included AI assistant, Copilot on Windows 11, "accomplishing tasks and workflows are also made easier" on these laptops thanks to AI optimization and task acceleration. It's worth noting that these are some of the first laptops to feature the Intel Core Ultra H processors.

Acer Swift Go 14 Price: Starting at $799.99

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Ultra 5 125H

GPU: Intel Arc Graphics and Intel Graphics

RAM: Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB PCle Gen 4 NVMe SSD

Display: 14-inch WQXGA (2800 x 1880) OLED or 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS

Battery life: Up to 12.5 hours

Connectivity: Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and up

Webcam: 1440p QHD

Ports: 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x microSD card slot

“Our new Swift Go 14 goes beyond its stylish design and high-resolution display, delivering the latest suite of collaboration technology to support a wide variety of functions and lifestyles,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. “The Swift Go 14 is one of the first devices in the market to be outfitted with Intel Core Ultra processors, paving the way to enhance support of generative AI tasks on more Acer devices moving forward.”

Examples of AI-boosted optimization on the Acer Swift Go 14 include Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice noise reduction technology which together improve audio quality and visual quality for video meetings. Plus, that 1440p webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction will undoubtedly capture crisp detail to begin with. Having a laptop that is meant to work with AI will undoubtedly come in handy for students, office workers, or at home.

As far as specs go, you can either get a configuration of the new Swift Go 14 (SFG14) with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor or an Ultra 5 125H. Graphics-wise, Intel Arc Graphics or Intel Graphics are available to choose from. Meanwhile, the laptop's memory can be up to 32GB of RAM with up to a 1TB PCle Gen 4 NVMe SSD for storage. Acer states that the battery can last up to 12.5 hours, which is a very good amount of time and thus suitable for on-the-go students, travel, or office work. The one other big configuration difference centers around the 14-inch display, which can either be a 2800 x 1880 OLED panel which offers vibrant colors and true black, or a more economical 1920 x 1200 IPS panel. Multi-touch screens are also an option.

In all, there are five Swift Go 14 (SFG14) configurations:

Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72T-71QF) — $999.99 with IPS display, Intel Core Ulta 7 155H, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

— $999.99 with IPS display, Intel Core Ulta 7 155H, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72-72YK) — $999.99 with OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

— $999.99 with OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72T-718K) — $999.99 with multi-touch display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

— $999.99 with multi-touch display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72-53BP) — $849.99 with OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

— $849.99 with OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72T-58SH) — $799.99 with multi-touch display, Intel Core 5 125H, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Windows Central's take

Considering the advances of AI in 2023, it's no surprise that major tech companies are putting their efforts into manufacturing laptops and desktops that can keep up with the latest AI needs on both consumer and business levels. The new Acer Swift Go 14 line looks very impressive and these laptops should work beautifully for students, in the office, or even for personal use.

Acer itself is a good company, which I have had the pleasure of testing in the past. Earlier this year, I did our Acer Swift X 16 OLED review and came away impressed by the laptop's gorgeous display and solid performance, so I expect to see something similar with this new line of Swift Go 14s.