Act quick! This Dell XPS 13 Plus is $500 off, but only while this FLASH deal lasts

When it comes to the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, we recommend the HP Pavilion Aero as the most affordable. But if you’re looking for something more top end, look no further than Dell’s groundbreaking XPS 13 Plus (see our full review).

We reviewed the laptop in August and it’s easily the nicest looking, most advanced slim laptop on the market. The 13.4-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED display is simply out of this world for sharpness, excellent color contrast, color gamut (100% sRGB, 96% AdobeRGB, and 100% DCI-P3), and even having touch.

Dell also treats the screen with an anti-reflective (AR) layer so while colors remain vibrant you won’t have to deal with severe glare from ceiling lights distracting you from your work.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Dell XPS 13 Plus Operating system Windows 11 Home Display 13.4 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3456x2160 Touch OLED Processor Intel Core i7-1260P Graphics Intel Iris X Graphics Memory 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe 4 Front camera 720p Security Windows Hello Face and Fingerprint Unlock Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 (AX211) (2x2)

Bluetooth 5.2 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Audio Quad speakers Battery 55Whr battery Dimensions 0.60 x 11.63 x 7.84 inches (15.28mm x 295.3mm x 199.04mm) Weight 2.73 pounds (1.24kg) Colors Platinum or Graphite

Dell is currently running a special “flash” deal on the XPS 13 Plus dropping $500 off the price and bringing it from $1,900 to $1,400. While that’s still not cheap, you do get a lot for that $1,400 including that 3.5K OLED touch display, 16GB of lightning-fast LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of Gen 4 storage, and the enormously powerful Intel 12th Gen Core i7-1260P processor (12 cores, 16 threads with up to 4.7GHz Turbo).

But really, it’s the design of this laptop that is the star of the show here. The edge-to-edge keyboard looks great and is personally one of my favorites to type on. The touchpad is haptic, which is why you can’t see it on the lower deck, which is all glass edge-to-edge.

You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and while there is no headphone jack on the laptop, Dell does toss in a Type-C to 3.5mm adapter (and one for Type-A) in the box.

Some people, mostly developers, are bothered by the LED function keys, but I had no issue with them. Dell went with that design because had it used physical keys it would have reduced the space in the laptop for thermal cooling. When you make a laptop this thin (15mm) and small every millimeter counts!

Speaking of the design, I did an interview with the lead designer and project manager on XPS 13 Plus, where you can learn more about the choices made and why when making this extraordinary laptop.

Back to that flash deal, it is already 37% claimed when we started drafting this article, so make sure you go now to get it before it’s gone!