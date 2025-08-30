Another Microsoft app is shutting down — but you won't miss the Mobile Plans app
Microsoft is retiring its Mobile Plans app, but Windows 11’s eSIM tools will keep connecting your laptop simple.
Microsoft is about to kill off another "mobile" app, but you probably won't miss this one. The Mobile Plans app is set to retire, and Microsoft recommends using a browser instead.
The Mobile Plans app can be used to purchase and manage cellular plans, at least at the moment. Microsoft will retire the app on February 27, 2026.
Normally, I'd mourn the end of an app, but the Mobile Plans app is not anything special. Its core functionality is easily replaced by websites. Even though it was updated in June, the app’s Microsoft Store listing still references Windows 10 instead of Windows 11.
The end of the Mobile Plans app will not hurt the best 5G Windows laptops. Those devices will simply require a user to buy or manage cellular plans through the website of a provider.
If you've set up an eSIM data plan through the Mobile Plans app, it will continue to work. But you'll need to use a browser to manage existing data plans or eSIM profiles.
You can already activate eSIM on Windows 11 through a website, by using a QR code, or by entering details manually. Soon, the operating system will have a new feature to make the process easier.
A feature that's currently in testing among Windows Insiders prompts you to use the Settings app to share cellular identifiers with an operator's website. If you approve the prompt, those details will be passed to the carrier without you needing to type anything.
Microsoft explains that the feature will become generally available later this year and that mobile operators will add support throughout 2026.
Is 5G worth it on a laptop?
Staying connected to the web is essential for many workflows in 2025. While it is possible to tether a laptop to a smartphone or hotspot, using a PC with built-in 5G or 4G LTE support will provide a more seamless experience.
Assuming you are using one of the best data plans for Windows laptops, connecting to 5G or 4G LTE will ensure your PC is connected to the web.
Many of the best Windows laptops have 5G or 4G LTE options, including Microsoft's Surface Pro 11. Lenovo, HP, Panasonic, and Dell round out our list of the best laptops with 5G and 4G LTE connectivity.
Microsoft also reengineered the Surface Laptop 7 with 5G in mind, though the device is rather expensive. It's worth noting that much of the PC's high price comes from it being a business device with an Intel Core Ultra series 2 processor.
What is an eSIM?
There's a good chance that you've used a device with a physical SIM card. Many phones, tablets, and laptops have slots for a full-size SIM card or a Nano SIM card. Those cards allow you to connect your device to a network.
An eSIM provides similar functionality without requiring you to pop in a physical card. eSIM is short for "embedded SIM," meaning the SIM card is built directly into a device.
eSIMs are especially popular among those who travel, since they let you quickly switch to a carrier in another country while traveling. They are also a convenient way to keep your laptop connected to the web.
Depending on the device you have and the carrier you sign up with, your PC will be able to connect through 5G or 4G LTE. In many cases, a 4G LTE connection will cover the needs of people using a laptop on the go. A solid 5G connection will provide faster speeds and lower latency than 4G LTE, so it's a nice option to have.
