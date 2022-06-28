Best Dell Vostro laptops 2022
By Cale Hunt published
Need an affordable laptop for your small business? Check out Dell's Vostro lineup.
Dell's Vostro laptops are all about business, with a focus on productivity and security. Vostro laptops are generally more affordable than those from Dell's high-end Latitude lineup, and they're available in 14-, 15-, and 16-inch sizes. There are also 3000, 5000, and 7000 designations, with varying levels of performance, features, and pricing. It can be a bit confusing to navigate through all the different models, which is why we've put together this collection of the best Dell Vostro laptops.
Dell Vostro 7620
Dell's 16-inch Vostro 7620 represents the best mix of performance, features, and price for most people. It's powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i7-12700H CPU along with up to an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, 24GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio with FHD+ resolution, there are plenty of ports with Thunderbolt 4, the camera is FHD, and you can add a fingerprint reader for extra security.
Dell Vostro 5620
Dell's Vostro 5620 might be the 16-inch PC you need if raw CPU performance is a necessity. It comes with 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series chips, dual-channel DDR4 RAM, M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The display has an FHD+ resolution, the camera is also FHD for a clearer picture, and there are plenty of ports including HDMI, USB-C, and an SD card reader. A fingerprint reader and TPM 2.0 chip add security.
Dell Vostro 3420
Dell's Vostro 3420 is an affordable 14-inch notebook laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 CPU options, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD. It has an FHD webcam, 14-inch FHD display, and decent port selection including Ethernet and SD card reader. This is a good pick if you're on a tight budget.
Dell Vostro 3510
The Vostro 3510 costs about $500, making it perfect for those who need an affordable business partner. It's available with Intel's 11th Gen Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs, it has a 15.6-inch FHD display, and there are plenty of ports including HDMI and dropjaw Ethernet. There's a full keyboard with number pad, and a TPM 2.0 chip adds security.
If we're making some further suggestions ...
Dell has an enormous collection of laptops on offer, and finding the Dell laptop that's right for you can be difficult. If you've narrowed things down to the Vostro lineup, it likely means you're looking for a new and affordable PC for your small business.
Vostro laptops generally won't measure up to the high-end features found in the absolute best Dell laptops, but they're often a lot less expensive. Take the Dell Vostro 7620 as an example. It's a 16-inch laptop with powerful 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPU, DDR5-4800MHz RAM, M.2 PCIe NVMe storage, and up to a NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Laptop graphics card.
The screen has a taller 16:10 aspect ratio with a boosted 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, the keyboard has a full number pad, there's an FHD webcam, and there are plenty of ports including Thunderbolt 4. Considering it starts at just $1,150, this should be a popular choice for many people. Check out our collection of the best Windows laptops to see how they compare.
Cale Hunt is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. He focuses mainly on laptop reviews, news, and accessory coverage. He's been reviewing laptops and accessories full time since 2016, with hundreds of reviews published for Windows Central. He is an avid PC gamer and multi-platform user, and spends most of his time either tinkering with or writing about tech.
