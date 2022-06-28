Best Dell Vostro laptops 2022

Dell's Vostro laptops are all about business, with a focus on productivity and security. Vostro laptops are generally more affordable than those from Dell's high-end Latitude lineup, and they're available in 14-, 15-, and 16-inch sizes. There are also 3000, 5000, and 7000 designations, with varying levels of performance, features, and pricing. It can be a bit confusing to navigate through all the different models, which is why we've put together this collection of the best Dell Vostro laptops.

Dell has an enormous collection of laptops on offer, and finding the Dell laptop that's right for you can be difficult. If you've narrowed things down to the Vostro lineup, it likely means you're looking for a new and affordable PC for your small business.

Vostro laptops generally won't measure up to the high-end features found in the absolute best Dell laptops, but they're often a lot less expensive. Take the Dell Vostro 7620 as an example. It's a 16-inch laptop with powerful 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPU, DDR5-4800MHz RAM, M.2 PCIe NVMe storage, and up to a NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Laptop graphics card.

The screen has a taller 16:10 aspect ratio with a boosted 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, the keyboard has a full number pad, there's an FHD webcam, and there are plenty of ports including Thunderbolt 4. Considering it starts at just $1,150, this should be a popular choice for many people. Check out our collection of the best Windows laptops to see how they compare.