All the best RTX 3060 laptops you can still buy on Prime Day

Gaming laptops are a hot commodity during Prime Day, and the best part is that plenty of other PC manufacturers host their own sales events to compete with Amazon. The likes of Dell, HP, Lenovo, Razer, Acer, ASUS, MSI, and many more all have laptops on sale, allowing you to choose carefully which PC you'd like to pick up.

And when it comes to gaming laptops, those with an NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop GPU are quite popular thanks to their more affordable pricing and their ability to still deliver a high-quality AAA gaming experience. If you've yet to pull the trigger on a new gaming laptop on Prime Day, I've rounded up a bunch of the best options still available.

Best RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals from Dell

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R7 | $1,700 $1,470 (opens in new tab) Grab this new Alienware m15 R7 with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and 15.6-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync for $230 off the regular price at Dell.

(opens in new tab) Alienware X17 R2 | $2,250 $1,862 (opens in new tab) This Alienware X17 R2 has a brand new 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, 16GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM, a NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and a 17.3-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and G-Sync. Grab it for $388 off the regular price at Dell.

(opens in new tab) Alienware x15 | $2,300 $1,470 (opens in new tab) This Alienware x15 is sporting a slightly older 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, but it's still a killer gaming PC. It also has a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate. Save a whopping $830 at Dell.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 | $1,619 $1,078 (opens in new tab) Dell's G15 has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, an RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate. Save $541 at Dell while supplies last.

Best RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals from Lenovo

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion Slim 7 | $1,533 $1,300 (opens in new tab) Amazon currently has this laptop 15% off for Prime members. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, dual 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs, NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i Pro | $2,090 $1,550 (opens in new tab) The Legion 5i Pro is one of my favorite gaming laptops of the last few years, and you can save $540 right now at Lenovo. It has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, dual 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs, and a NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. The 16-inch display has a QHD+ resolution with Dolby Vision, HDR 400, and a 165Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion Slim 7i 16 | $1,700 $1,500 (opens in new tab) Lenovo's Legion Slim 7i 16 is currently $200 at Best Buy. This compact gaming laptop has inside a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, an NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD. The display measures 16 inches with an FHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

Best RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals from HP

(opens in new tab) HP OMEN 15 | $1,300 $1,050 (opens in new tab) HP's Omen 15 is a svelte gamer with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and 15.6-inch display with FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Grab it now for $250 off at HP's official site.

Best RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals from ASUS

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF Dash F15 | $1,200 $900 (opens in new tab) The ASUS TUF Dash F15 comes at you with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and a 15.6-inch display with FHD resolution. Save $300 right now at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 | $1,850 $1,450 (opens in new tab) The mighty Zephyrus M16 has an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and a 16-inch QHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate. Save $400 right now at Best Buy.

Best RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals from Acer

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Triton 500 SE | $1,750 $1,200 (opens in new tab) Best Buy currently has this monster Triton 500 SE on sale for $550 off. It has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and a 16-inch QHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300 | $1,300 $1,110 (opens in new tab) This beautiful 15.6-inch gaming laptop from Acer includes an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and an FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Amazon Prime members save 15%.

Best RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals from MSI

(opens in new tab) MSI Creator M16 | $1,600 $1,360 (opens in new tab) MSI's Creator M16 includes a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and a 16-inch display with QHD+ resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color, and fast response time. Get 15% off this monster laptop at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) MSI Creator Z16 | $2,999 $2,405 (opens in new tab) This Creator laptop from MSI has an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and a 16-inch QHD+ touch display with 120Hz refresh rate. Save 20% as an Amazon Prime member.

(opens in new tab) MSI Stealth 15M | $1,399 $1,060 (opens in new tab) Grab this MSI Stealth at Amazon for 24% as a Prime Member and get an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, and 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate.

More great deals

Didn't find what you're looking for here? Be sure to check out our live collection of the overall best Prime Day deals as well as the best Prime Day laptop deals with plenty of non-gaming options.