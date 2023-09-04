Check out the 8 best Labor Day laptop deals, including discounts on HP, Razer, MSI, Surface, and more

Labor Day is an excellent time to pick up a PC. It's also the last time that we'll see some of the best laptops on sale until Black Friday. Back to school sales are wrapping up and other promotions are in the rearview mirror, making Labor Day a last hurrah for laptop shoppers.

Right now, you can save hundreds of dollars on a budget-friendly HP laptop, a powerful gaming laptop from Razer, and much more.

HP ENVY 2-in-1 15 | was $799.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy This laptop is worth its normal price of $799.99, but at $479.99 it's a steal. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display that supports touch and runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor. Pair those with a sleek design and a thin body and you have a perfect laptop for back-to-school or everyday computing. Price check: $549.49 at Best Buy

ASUS ROG Flow X13 | was $1,599.99 now $831.99 at Best Buy This versatile gaming laptop can flip around into different modes to immerse you into gaming. This model runs on an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and an NVIDA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. You can expand its capabilities further by pairing with an eGPU dock. Price check: $1,119.90 at Amazon

Surface Laptop 5 | was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is the company's flagship Ultrabook, powered by a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7, 12GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage for all your apps and documents. It has a gorgeous contemporary design, an excellent keyboard and trackpad, and either a 13.5-inch or 15-inch 3:2 touchscreen to boot. Price check: $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i | was $1,799 now $1,249 at B&H This gaming laptop delivers good value at its normal price, so a $550 discount is quite the head turner. This model features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and a 2560 x 1600 display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Price check: From $1,299.99 at Lenovo (various configurations)

Razer Blade 15 | was from $2,999.99 now from $1,799.99 at Razer This discounted gaming laptop is available with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU or a Core i9 paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti. The 15-inch form factor is easy to take on the go while still being large enough to enjoy at a desk. Price check: $1,999.99 at Amazon

Razer Blade 17 | was from $3,199.99 now from $1,999.99 at Razer With an RTX 3070 Ti and 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i9, this 17-inch gaming laptop is a beast you can take on the go. You can save $1,200 on it right now on Labor Day. Price check: $2,399.99 at Amazon

Best Labor Day laptop deal

All of the deals above are worth a look and the best one for you will depend on your specific needs. But if I had to recommend one deal out of the bunch, I'd suggest the HP ENVY 2-in-1 15. Finding a great laptop for under $500 used to be almost impossible. With the right deal, however, you can get a solid PC in that price range. That's the case with the ENVY 2-in-1 at $479.99 on Labor Day.

The ENVY 2-in-1 is a convertible PC that's good for schoolwork or general productivity. Its specs aren't spectacular, but they're enough for everyday computing. The laptop also has a nice design, support for fast charging, and can flip around into different positions.

If my friend or family member asked me which laptop to get on Labor Day, I'd recommend the HP ENVY 2-in-1 15. It delivers a solid experience without breaking the bank.