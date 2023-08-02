Dell back-to-school deal saves you $250 on this excellent everyday laptop

School starts up in a few weeks for many, making it the perfect time to pick up a PC. Dell has quite a few discounts on devices and at the moment, and one deal on the Inspiron 16 stuck out. Right now, you can get a Dell Inspiron 16 for $250 off. That brings the price down to $600.

Dell Inspiron 16 | was $850 now $600 This laptop is perfect for schoolwork, office work, and everyday computing. This discounted model features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also has a 16-inch FHD+ display that supports touch.

The particular model that's on sale runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage as well. Those are all relatively modest specs, but they're solid for the price you're paying.

Dell's Inspiron lineup is aimed at everyday computing, like working in an office or getting schoolwork done. The Dell Inspiron 16 is one of the largest laptops in the range, featuring a 16-inch screen.

The Inspiron 16 has plenty of ports, including an SD card reader, USB-A port, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, an HDMI port, and an audio jack. That means you shouldn't have to dig through your bag or desk drawer for a dongle.

There are some other Dell Inspiron deals going on right now. I was excited to see one model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor on sale for $500, but sadly that listing is out of stock. Dell's website says that the item is temporarily out of stock, so it's worth a quick click to see if the model is available again.

The higher end Inspiron 16 with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU is both discounted and in stock. You can save $300 on the version with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. That discounted Inspiron 16 has an FHD+ display that supports touch as well.