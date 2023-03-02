Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 now available with 13th Gen Intel CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series graphics

What you need to know

The Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 have been refreshed with 13th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series graphics.

Both laptops feature 16:10 displays with high screen-to-body ratios.

The XPS 15 starts at $2,949 and the XPS 17 starts at $3,399.

Each of the laptops can be purchased starting today.

The Dell XPS includes several of the best Windows laptops on the market. While Dell isn't known for radical refreshes and dramatically new designs each year, the company refreshes the internals of its highly rated laptops regularly. Earlier this week, Dell announced the XPS 15 (9730) and XPS 17 (9730), which are both available starting today.

The general design of the laptops will look familiar to those that have owned XPS machines before. The XPS 15 and 17 feature 16:10 displays with high screen-to-body ratios.

On the inside, the PCs run on up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processors. The XPS 15 is configurable with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB) while the XPS 17 comes with up to an RTX 4080 (12GB). Since the laptops are creator-focused, it's worth noting that the RTX 40-Series GPUs support hardware encoding for the AV1 codec.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Dell XPS 15 Dell XPS 17 Processor Intel 13th Gen i5-13500H

Intel 13th Gen i7-13700H

Intel 13th Gen i9-13900H Intel 13th Gen i5-13500H

Intel 13th Gen i7-13700H

Intel 13th Gen i9-13900H Operating system Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro Memory 8GB DDR5-4800

16GB DDR5-4800

32GB DDR5-4800

64GB DDR5-4800 8GB DDR5-4800

16GB DDR5-4800

32GB DDR5-4800

64GB DDR5-4800 Storage 512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

8TB (2x 4TB) PCIe 4 x4 SSD 512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

8TB (2x 4TB) PCIe 4 x4 SSD Graphics Intel Arc A370M 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Display 15.6" 3.5K (3456 x 2160) HDR OLED touch 400-nits

15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nits 17" 4K (3840 x 2400) HDR touch 500-nits

15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nits Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2 Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2 Security TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 certified

TCG certified

Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader

Windows Hello camera TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 certified

Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader

Windows Hello camera Power 130W AC adapter (USB-C) 130W AC adapter (USB-C) Battery 86Whr battery (built-in) 97Whr battery (built-in) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2

SD card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo 4x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)

SD card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo Audio 2x 2.5W woofers

2x 1.5W tweeters 2x 2.5W woofers

2x 1.5W tweeters Dimensions 18 x 344.72 x 230.14 mm 19.5 x 374.45 x 248.05 mm Weight 1.86 kg (FHD+)

1.92 kg (OLED) 2.31 kg (FHD+)

2.44 kg (OLED)

Both new XPS laptops can have up to 8TB of PCIe SSD storage and 64GB of RAM. If you opt for those specs alongside a high-end CPU and GPU, the XPS 15 or XPS 17 should handle demanding professional workloads and some of the best PC games. Of course, lower specs should still be able to handle quite a bit, so you can scale the model you purchase to your budget and what you need your laptop to do.

