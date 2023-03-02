Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 now available with 13th Gen Intel CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series graphics
The new Dell XPS laptops feature a familiar design with the latest internals from NVIDIA and Intel.
What you need to know
- The Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 have been refreshed with 13th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series graphics.
- Both laptops feature 16:10 displays with high screen-to-body ratios.
- The XPS 15 starts at $2,949 and the XPS 17 starts at $3,399.
- Each of the laptops can be purchased starting today.
The Dell XPS includes several of the best Windows laptops on the market. While Dell isn't known for radical refreshes and dramatically new designs each year, the company refreshes the internals of its highly rated laptops regularly. Earlier this week, Dell announced the XPS 15 (9730) and XPS 17 (9730), which are both available starting today.
The general design of the laptops will look familiar to those that have owned XPS machines before. The XPS 15 and 17 feature 16:10 displays with high screen-to-body ratios.
On the inside, the PCs run on up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processors. The XPS 15 is configurable with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB) while the XPS 17 comes with up to an RTX 4080 (12GB). Since the laptops are creator-focused, it's worth noting that the RTX 40-Series GPUs support hardware encoding for the AV1 codec.
|Category
|Dell XPS 15
|Dell XPS 17
|Processor
|Intel 13th Gen i5-13500H
Intel 13th Gen i7-13700H
Intel 13th Gen i9-13900H
|Intel 13th Gen i5-13500H
Intel 13th Gen i7-13700H
Intel 13th Gen i9-13900H
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro
|Memory
|8GB DDR5-4800
16GB DDR5-4800
32GB DDR5-4800
64GB DDR5-4800
|8GB DDR5-4800
16GB DDR5-4800
32GB DDR5-4800
64GB DDR5-4800
|Storage
|512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
8TB (2x 4TB) PCIe 4 x4 SSD
|512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
8TB (2x 4TB) PCIe 4 x4 SSD
|Graphics
|Intel Arc A370M 4GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB
|Display
|15.6" 3.5K (3456 x 2160) HDR OLED touch 400-nits
15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nits
|17" 4K (3840 x 2400) HDR touch 500-nits
15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nits
|Connectivity
|Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2
Bluetooth 5.2
|Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2
Bluetooth 5.2
|Security
|TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 certified
TCG certified
Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader
Windows Hello camera
|TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 certified
Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader
Windows Hello camera
|Power
|130W AC adapter (USB-C)
|130W AC adapter (USB-C)
|Battery
|86Whr battery (built-in)
|97Whr battery (built-in)
|Ports
|2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2
SD card reader
3.5mm headphone/microphone combo
|4x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)
SD card reader
3.5mm headphone/microphone combo
|Audio
|2x 2.5W woofers
2x 1.5W tweeters
|2x 2.5W woofers
2x 1.5W tweeters
|Dimensions
|18 x 344.72 x 230.14 mm
|19.5 x 374.45 x 248.05 mm
|Weight
|1.86 kg (FHD+)
1.92 kg (OLED)
|2.31 kg (FHD+)
2.44 kg (OLED)
Both new XPS laptops can have up to 8TB of PCIe SSD storage and 64GB of RAM. If you opt for those specs alongside a high-end CPU and GPU, the XPS 15 or XPS 17 should handle demanding professional workloads and some of the best PC games. Of course, lower specs should still be able to handle quite a bit, so you can scale the model you purchase to your budget and what you need your laptop to do.
Dell XPS 15 (9530) | Starting at $2949 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Designed for creators, the new Dell XPS 15 is customizable to perfectly match your needs as a portable performance machine with advanced thermal control.
Dell XPS 17 (9730) | Starting at $3399 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Dell's most powerful XPS laptop to date, the new XPS 17, offers a range of extreme performance components alongside a stunning display.
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in your inbox, every day!
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).
Get the best of Windows Central in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.