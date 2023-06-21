How to get a laptop with an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti for just $630 on Prime Day

Now that the annual Amazon Prime Day deal-a-palooza sales event has been made official you can bet that the deals will begin to flow early. In some cases, though, it looks like you're going to need an invitation to buy some of the hottest discounted products.

That's the case here where Amazon is going to be offering a huge discount on the Acer Swift X Creator laptop, complete with NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics. It's so huge that the price will come down to under $650. Well, actually, it's all the way down to $630, which for something with these specs is not to be ignored. Not to mention the fact it's slim and light, too, and as a whole package is pretty special at this price. The one catch? It's invite only, and not everyone will be successful. So, you need to act on it now.

Acer Swift X 14 Creator Laptop | AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM | $629.99 Prime Day is a good time to make huge savings on last gen, but still capable laptops like this. The specs on offer here for just $630 will be almost impossible to beat. Get your invitation request in early.

You'll of course need an Amazon Prime account before you can request an invite, or to buy anything else Prime Day related. The good news is that new subscribers can get 30-days for free, so you can take part in Prime Day with no commitment. For this particular deal, hit the link above, make sure you're logged into your Amazon account and click the "Request Invite" button below the price.

If you're successful you'll be able to buy one, and only one, during the Prime Day event on July 11 and 12.

This really isn't a deal to be ignored if you're looking to use Prime Day to get something good for much less. Sure, it's a last gen AMD processor and a last gen NVIDIA GPU. But it's also in the price range of a Surface Laptop Go, and far superior. Whether it's for a bit of gaming, GPU accelerated workflows such as rendering and video editing, or as an affordable laptop for coding on. This one ticks all the boxes if you're lucky enough to be able to get an invite.

I'm going to go ahead and say it...this might already be the Prime Day laptop deal to beat. Even weeks out from the event.