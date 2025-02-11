65% off a premium laptop with 64GB of RAM? This could be the best laptop deal of the year.

HP knocked thousands of dollars off of its EliteBook 860 G11, making it one of the best pickups so far this year.

HP is currently running one of the best laptop deals I've ever seen on its 16-inch EliteBook 860 G11 with 64GB of RAM. Yes, it's a business laptop, which usually means a higher price compared to regular systems without extra security and professional features. However, HP has knocked $2,586 off the regular price for Presidents' Day, bringing the total down to just $1,381. That's a savings of 65%.

I keep tabs on major laptop deals no matter the time of year, and I don't think I've ever seen a bigger discount during major events like Black Friday and Prime Day. Even if you don't particularly need the business features, at this price you really can't go wrong.

The EliteBook 860 G11 might be the best laptop deal of the year

HP's EliteBook lineup of premium business laptops often goes unnoticed, but it ranks alongside Lenovo's ThinkPad and Dell's Latitude stables. Normally, I'd be explaining why a business laptop makes sense for professionals, but with a 65% discount, the EliteBook 860 G11 is easy to recommend to just about anyone. You'll want to look elsewhere if you need a gaming laptop or a Copilot+ PC, but otherwise, this is worth serious consideration.

HP isn't just selling a baseline model and hoping that folks buy it for the extra business perks (more on those in a moment). The EliteBook 860 G11 on sale includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H vPro CPU with 16 cores and 22 threads, an NPU with about 11 TOPS for local AI work (yes, it's considered an AI PC), a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for speedy storage, and a whopping 64GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM to keep the laptop relevant long into the future.

This hardware combination will crush productivity work, and the oversized 16-inch screen has plenty of space for multitasking. It has a basic 1920x1200 resolution to fit the taller 16:10 aspect ratio, and an anti-glare coating helps cut down on glare from overhead lighting or sunlight.

Combine all this with an industry-leading keyboard, a huge touchpad, Wi-Fi 6E, a 5MP webcam with IR for Windows Hello, and plenty of ports — including dual Thunderbolt 4, dual USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and 3.5mm audio jack — and you have a laptop that can fit into just about any workflow.

The 16-inch EliteBook 860 G11 has plenty of screen space for multitasking, and the keyboard and touchpad are both some of the best on the market. (Image credit: HP)

Whether you use it or not — I recommend you do! — the discounted EliteBook comes with three years of access to HP's Wolf Pro Security Edition. That's roughly a $180 value were you to buy it separately. The security suite includes an advanced antivirus, threat containment, credential and identity protection, safe web browsing, a cloud-based management console, 24/7 support, and more.

I really can't find any blind spots with this deal. Sure, the screen resolution could be higher, but for productivity work the FHD+ pixels will be more than enough. The laptop's 56Wh battery should realistically last through most of a workday (especially when paired with an FHD+ display), there's a fingerprint reader for extra security, and you get a standard three-year warranty.

Despite its 16-inch frame, the EliteBook 860 G11 doesn't way so much that it's a pain to carry around. It weighs in at 3.8 pounds (1.7kg) and measures just 0.35 inches at its thinnest point, so it's far from a brick in your backpack.

As mentioned, the Intel Core Ultra Series 1 chip inside doesn't have an NPU powerful enough for Copilot+ tools like Recall, local AI image generation, and advanced Windows Studio Effects. It does, however, include an NPU that can help with standard Windows Studio Effects and other lighter AI tasks that are performed locally.

I wouldn't let this hold you back. At 65% off the regular price, the EliteBook 860 G11 is the laptop I'm recommending to everyone as long the sale is live.