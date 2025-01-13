We cover a lot of deals here at Windows Central. Some discounts are small but welcome. Others are absurd. Luckily for those on the hunt for a laptop, there's a PC that's discount falls into the latter category. Right now, you can purchase an HP OmniBook X for $549.99. That's $350 off the normal price of the device and drops the PC down into a different price bracket. You won't find a better value right now when it comes to design, build, and battery life.

Specifically, the version of the Snapdragon X Plus inside is on sale. That chip, along with the other specs of the laptop, combine to make a true all-day battery champion of a laptop.

Absurd discount HP OmniBook X

Was: $899.99

Now: $549.99 at Best Buy "What the HP OmniBook X lacks in style it more than makes up in substance thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Though an OLED option would’ve been nice, its 14-inch display delivers sharp and clear images, while its touchscreen gives you added versatility for work. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop gives Apple’s MacBook Air M3 a run for its money." — Tony Polanco (Tom's Guide) Tom's Guide review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who need tons of performance and battery life in a thin and light laptop. The 2.2K display resolution looks extra crisp at 14 inches. ❌Avoid if: You prefer not to work with Windows on ARM or you want a PC that's made for gaming. Display: 14 inches, 2240x1400, touch, 300 nits. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus NPU: 45 TOPS. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. AI PC: ✔️ Copilot+ PC: ✔️ Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: BestBuy.com Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.

What is an OmniBook?

The Omnibook X was one of the first devices to fall under HP's new branding that rolled out in 2024. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Unless you've bought a laptop recently or follow laptop news, you've likely not heard of the OmniBook branding. HP said farewell to its Spectre, Envy, and Pavilion at the same time it killed off the Dragonfly brand. Following the dramatic shift in May 2024, all consumer PCs from HP fall under the Omni branding. HP charged ahead earlier than some companies when it comes to new names as part of the 'great PC reset,' but others have followed suit. For example, Dell just stepped away from decades of brand recognition in its XPS line and other PC brands.

Within the Omni branding there are multiple tiers, the highest of which is X. HP explained that as "the numbers increase, so do the design, device features, and overall performance mix.” Thanks to that naming structure, we can tell a lot about the OmniBook X just by its name. The PC is a consumer device of the highest tier within the category.

All-day battery life

The OmniBook X set records for battery life on a Windows laptop when tested by our colleagues at Tom's Guide. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The OmniBook X is a slim laptop that's easy to take on the go. It's both an AI PC and a Copilot+ PC. With a Snapdragon X Plus inside, the laptop is an ideal device for students, those who need to be productive on the go, or those who want a comfortable and portable PC with great performance.

Back when it was announced, HP lauded the OmniBook X as the "world's thinnest next-gen AI PCs with 26 hours battery life." I believe that title has since been claimed by the ASUS Zenbook A14, though that's hard to tell for sure. The OmniBook X is listed at 0.56 in (1.42 cm), while the Zenbook A14 is listed at 0.53-0.63 in (1.35-1.6 cm). Regardless of the true champion of thinness, the Omnibook X is an incredibly thin laptop that's also light at 2.97 lb (1.34 kg).

Despite the compact design of the OmniBook X, the laptop delivers all-day battery life. That term has been tossed around for years in marketing material from various companies, but HP actually delivered in the case of the OmniBook X.

"I’ll cut to the chase: the HP OmniBook X is the longest-lasting Windows laptop we’ve tested all year and comparable to the best MacBooks in terms of battery life," said our colleagues at Tom's Guide in their OmniBook X review. "It also endured longer than the other Snapdragon X Elite laptops we’ve tested. Like a certain famous toy rabbit, HP’s machine keeps going and going."

The comments from Tom's Guide were about the Snapdragon X Elite version of the OmniBook X, but the Snapdragon X Plus should deliver similar battery life.

There are some small knocks on the laptop's design, such as its lack of an OLED option. AI features on laptops are still in their early days and I'd say there aren't many "must-have" AI features. That being said, big-name apps are adopting Windows on Arm and NPUs increasingly these days. For example, Blender can now take advantage of the NPU inside the HP OmniBook X and other Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs. The AI capabilities of the OmniBook X should actually increase over time, but even if they didn't the laptop delivers excellent value right now.

The value of the OmniBook X is only magnified by the large discount on the device, which slashes it to just $549.99.