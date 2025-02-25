I can't pick a favorite — the award-winning Razer Blade 16 or its new big sibling — but you can preorder both now

Razer Blade 18 preorders are live. Razer unveiled its powerful gaming laptop today, giving shoppers the chance to pair the best of Intel and NVIDIA inside a unique gaming laptop. The display of the Blade 18 is also intriguing because it can switch between UHD+ (3840×2400) 240Hz and FHD+ (1920x1200) 440Hz resolutions and refresh rates.

The newly announced Blade 18 (2025) is a laptop full of firsts and records, according to the company. The laptop is said to have the world's first 18-inch dual mode display and the world's most powerful laptop graphics. The PC also has a redesigned keyboard, a lengthy list of ports, and six high-fidelity speakers with THX Spatial Audio.

The company also opened preorders for the Razer Blade 16 (2025). That device earned our CES 2025 award for the best gaming laptop.

Razer Blade 18 (2025) | from $3,199.99 at Razer This laptop features the world's first 18-inch dual mode display. That screen can switch from UHD+ (3840×2400) 240Hz and FHD+ (1920x1200) 440Hz resolutions and refresh rates. With up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, this laptop should run the best PC games easily and handle taxing creative workflows.

Razer Blade 18 specs

Razer refers to several aspects of the Blade 18 as "desktop-grade." The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processor paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU. While those are both technically laptop processors, they should be able to outperform many gaming desktops, backing Razer's claim about the Blade 18.

Configurations of the Blade 18 include up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, which has a boost clock speed up to 5.4GHz, 24 cores, and 24 threads. The RTX 5090 that's available in the Blade 18 has up to 175W graphics power.

The new Blade 18 has a dual mode display that can switch between UHD+ (3840×2400) 240Hz and FHD+ (1920x1200) 440Hz resolutions and refresh rates. The screen has a 3.0ms response time and covers 100% DCI-P3, so it should look great for games or creative work. The display is Calman Verified and factory calibrated as well.

Moving to the bottom half of the laptop, the Blade 18 has a chassis that is 21.99mm (~0.86 in) at its thinnest. The keyboard on the Blade 18 has been redesigned to have 35% more travel distance thanks to new redesigned scissor switches. A full number pad sits on the side of the Blade 18, meaning it may join our list of the best laptops with number pads.

The Blade 18 (2025) looks like a worthy successor to the well-reviewed Razer Blade 18 from last year.

Razer Blade 18 ports and connectivity

Razer packed quite a few ports into the body of the Blade 18. The laptop has two Thunderbolt ports (one Thunderbolt 5 and one Thunderbolt 4), an HDMI 2.1 port, and a Gigabit LAN connection. In terms of wireless connectivity, the laptop has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Razer Blade 16 preorders

The Razer Blade 16 won our award for the best gaming laptop at CES 2025 (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

While the Blade 18 is the — ahem — biggest news of the day from Razer, the company also opened preorders for the Blade 16. Considering our Zachary Bodddy said that the "redesigned Blade 16 gaming laptop may have finally achieved perfection," I suspect many were eagerly waiting for preorders to open.

The Blade 16 runs on up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 from the latest AMD Ryzen AI family of processors. That chip means the Blade 16 is the first Copilot+ PC from that family of devices. That chip also means the PC has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) featuring up to 50 TOPS .

That Ryzen chip is paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 inside the Blade 16.

The QHD+ 240Hz OLED display of the Blade 16 should show the best PC games well.