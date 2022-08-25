Intel Gamer Days sale has huge discounts on gaming laptops, desktop PCs, & more

The Intel Gamer Days start today, August 25, and go through Sept. 4. This is a huge opportunity to save on all things Intel, especially if you're looking for a new gaming laptop or maybe looking to upgrade your PC with some Intel-specific gear like a new processor. Unlike most sales, this one is not specific to a certain website or retailer. You will find Intel Gamer Days deals all over the internet, including some of your favorite places to shop like Amazon, Newegg, and Microsoft.

Intel goes all out for this sale every year. If you've had your eye on a laptop or computer that has something made by Intel inside of it, chances are you're going to find it at a reduced cost right now. If not, you'll certainly be able to find something very close to it at a discount. You may need to look around because, like I said, this is a decentralized sale.

We'll roundup a lot of the best landing pages and overall deals from the sale right here. Remember that in addition to direct discounts, you can also get a free game, Call of Duty's new Modern Warfare 2, included with your purchase. Some retailers are also holding contests you can enter to win free stuff.

Best Landing Pages:

(opens in new tab) Amazon's Intel Gamer Days laptop sale (opens in new tab) Amazon has separated the laptop deals and the desktop deals, which you can find here (opens in new tab), just because there are so many options available. You can also find Intel processors, accessories, and even Chromebooks that use Intel processors on sale.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy's Intel Gamer Days sale (opens in new tab) The Best Buy landing page includes processors, laptops, and prebuilt desktop PCs all in one place and all on sale. It even includes a contest to win a free PC.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft's Intel Gamer Days sale (opens in new tab) Microsoft's landing page isn't nearly as robust as the larger retailers, but you can still find some good discounts on items that haven't sold out already. The page should update as the sale continues, so keep checking back.

(opens in new tab) Newegg's Intel Gamer Days page (opens in new tab) While Newegg features many of the same deals as other retailers, including the free game and direct discounts on laptops and desktops, you can also find some great combo deals. Get a nice motherboard to go with your new Intel processor, for example. The page also features its own giveaway you can join.

(opens in new tab) Walmart's PC Gaming page (opens in new tab) You'll find Walmart's Intel Gamer Days sale included with several other targeted ways to save, including a back to school sale and a sale for esports enthusiasts. Sure you can view just the Intel Gamer Days discounts, but there are a lot of other deals that might interest you as well.

Best Intel Gamer Days Deals:

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-12600KF processor $311 $220.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Most of the Intel Gamer Days deals have things like this already built inside of them, but if you're building your own PC and just like to do things yourself, you'll find some great deals on the processors themselves.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook laptop $369 $329 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Walmart is one of the best spots for the super affordable laptops, and this VivoBook won't disappoint. Despite its low price, it can pack quite a punch with its Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Slate MR desktop $850 $749.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) This powerful but affordable desktop PC includes an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, a 480GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It comes with Windows 11 and even includes a mouse and keyboard so you can get gaming right away.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i laptop $1,060 $779.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This Windows 11 laptop includes a 15.6-inch 1080p display on an IPS panel, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and even a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card for gaming. You can up some of those specs and still save up to $250 off the price.

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop $1,300 $999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For gaming, you'll get a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and a 15.6-inch display that has a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports for some super fast data transfer.

(opens in new tab) HP OMEN 40L gaming desktop $1,880 $1,729.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Best Buy is actually doing a giveaway featuring a similar PC for this ongoing sale. The HP Omen 40L desktop includes an Intel Core i7-12700KF processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card for gamers.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop $2,170 $1,929.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You get a 15.6-inch screen with 1440p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. Plus it's powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. Add on some USB-C, Bluetooth, Windows 11 Home, and more features and you've got quite the powerful machine here.