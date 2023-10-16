Lenovo laptops are as much as 60% off right now during this AMAZING sale

What you need to know

Lenovo is having a ThinkPad Anniversary Event in which several different devices are heavily discounted as much as 60% off.

Using code, CELEBRATE2023, lets buyers save an extra $30 off $500+, $50 off $750+, $70 off $1000+, $150 off $2,000+.

ThinkPad Anniversary Event deals end on Oct. 22, 2023.

Today, Lenovo launched its ThinkPad Anniversary Event, which celebrates its powerful laptops by providing significant sales across the tech company's wide array of devices. The sales event runs from today, Oct. 16, 2023 through Oct. 22, 2023 and reduces prices of some of Lenovo's best laptops to as much as 60% off. So if you're in the market for one of the best laptops or one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, now is a great time to grab one.

We've been told that using code CELEBRATE2023 adds an extra $30 off $500+, $50 off $750+, $70 off $1000+, $150 off $2,000+. The code doesn't appear to be working at the time of writing but might go live as the event goes on.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14" (Gen 10): was $3,439.00 now $1,374.99 at Lenovo (60% off) The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) is an excellent laptop that utilizes an Intel Core i7-1260P processor combined with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card. With 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage, there's plenty of space to hold data from your work or personal projects. Plus, the 1080p webcam and fingerprint reader add another layer of convenience for any situation. Lenovo is a well-known tech company in the laptop and PC space and as such the ThinkPad line is highly regarded as a powerful and reliable set of devices. If you're looking for a work laptop or want something that can keep up with your digital hobbies then the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a great fit. ✅Great for: Use as a work laptop or personal device 💰Price check: $1,799.00 at Amazon



Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 8): was $1,999.99 now $1,539.99 at Lenovo ($460 off) As our own Zachary Boddy talked about in their Lenovo Legion Pro 5i review, this is a powerful mid-range gaming laptop with a 16-inch IPS display that can keep up with your video games or 3D rendering programs with its 240Hz refresh rate. It offers 64GB DDR5 RAM along with a 1TB SSD for fast and reliable storage. As with all laptops, battery life gets eaten away very quickly when running graphically intensive programs, so make sure you are near an outlet or have one of the best battery packs to charge this laptop up when on the go. ✅Great for: Gaming and creative projects 💰Price check: $1,799.00 at Amazon (with Prime coupon)



Lenovo ThinkPad 14 (Gen 4): was $1,469.00 now $763.88 at Lenovo (48% off) It might look a lot like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) at first glance, but the ThinkPad 14 (Gen 4) is a very different laptop with a very different focus. It still provides plenty of space with its 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, but it utilizes an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U for its CPU along with an AMD Radeon graphics card. These components allow the ThinkPad 14 to work very well as a business laptop since it can keep up with daily processing needs at a fast clip. Plus, as with most other Lenovo laptops, it comes with an FHD webcam to display you clearly in meetings. Meanwhile, the fingerprint reader is easy to set up and can protect your device while making it easier for you to access. ✅Great for: Business use and people who need plenty of storage space for projects 💰Price check: $1,429.99 at Best Buy (ThinkPad T14 version)



Lenovo Yoga 6 (13" AMD): was $859.99 now $624.99 at Lenovo ($235 off) In our Lenovo Yoga 6 review, we praised this 2-in-1 laptop as an amazing mid-range option with long battery life and solid performance. What's more, it doesn't cost as much as some others out there and now with this deal going on, it's even more affordable than usual. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor along with an integrated AMD Radeon graphics card to handle your processing needs. The IPS display is 13 inches and supports FHD+ (1920 x 1200) for crisp and clear imagery. What's more, there's plenty of storage for your versatile needs with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Use it as a traditional laptop or flip the screen around to put it in tablet mode. It's a device that's as versatile as you are. ✅Great for: People who need both the power of a laptop and the versatile convenience of a tablet 💰Price check: $649.00 at Amazon



Lenovo Slim 7i: was $1,179.99 now $874.99 at Lenovo ($305 off) Sporting a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P along with an Intel Xe graphics card, the Lenovo Slim 7i is a powerful device that can handle day-to-day tasks. It's got 16GB of RAM along with a whopping 1TB SSD to store all of your project data. What's more, the purchase of this laptop comes with three months of Game Pass, so you'll gain access to a large library of games that you can stream on your laptop. ✅Great for: Storage space and simple gaming 💰Price check: $999.99 at Amazon



We at Windows Central love Lenovo laptops to the point that we've even written up a list of the best Lenovo laptops for a variety of needs. The company produces solid-performance devices that will work reliably for a long time. Of course, if you're more into video games then you should look into the best Lenovo Legion laptops, as these are Lenovo's line of powerful gaming laptops.

As always, the specific laptop that will fit your needs best will depend on what you use your laptop for. If you tend to work on the go then you'll obviously want to look for one of Lenovo's laptops that offers longer battery life. Meanwhile, if you tend to use your laptop for creative purposes or gaming then you'll benefit greatly from getting a laptop with a higher-end graphics card and processor. That way, the laptop will be able to keep up with your computational and 3D rendering tasks.