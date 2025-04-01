This $449 Lenovo convertible laptop gets up to 13 hours of battery life

The Yoga 7 2-in-1 looks great no matter its convertible mode.

Laptops are expected to go up in price in the coming weeks due to tariffs and tensions, and I recommend that anyone in need of a new PC start shopping now before things potentially get out of hand.

Perfect timing? I have an awesome deal to share if you're interested in spending budget money on a solid mid-range convertible laptop.

Lenovo's Yoga 7 2-in-1, released in 2024, is down to $449.99 at Best Buy for a limited time. That's $300 off the regular price for a laptop with AI smarts and versatile design.

Lenovo's Yoga 7 2-in-1 offers excellent AMD performance and a versatile design

Lenovo's Yoga 7 2-in-1 received a Windows Central Recommended Award in Editor Rebecca Spear's review. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Lenovo's Yoga 7 2-in-1 is a convertible laptop with 360-degree hinges, allowing for tent, stand, and tablet modes when you aren't using it as a notebook.

Windows Central Editor Rebecca Spear reviewed the Yoga 7 2-in-1 (2024) favorably, handing it a Recommended Award in the process thanks to its overall excellent value, strong performance, and sleek design.

Spear remarked in her review:

"The Lenovo Yoga 7 (2024) is a versatile little 2-in-1 AI laptop that can also be used as a tablet when needed. It offers great battery life that lasts for over 13 hours and provides several ports to meet your accessory or other connection needs. When it comes to performance, the laptop is a solid choice with a reliable AI-boosted AMD CPU that's supported by its AMD GPU. Considering everything on offer at this price point, it's a value buy."

Considering it was already a value buy at full price, the current $300 discount at Best Buy is no small amount.

Spear calls out the laptop's professional look, wide port variety, and IR camera/fingerprint reader for Windows Hello security as high points in terms of design.

But it's not all looks; performance is also quite good. Spear tested the Ryzen 7 model, so expect slightly lower numbers from the Ryzen 5 that's included in the discounted model.

This is technically an AI PC thanks to the Ryzen chip's Neural Processing Unit (NPU), although it hits a 16 TOPS ceiling that bars it from Copilot+ tools in Windows 11.

Image 1 of 6 PCMark 10 testing shows that the Yoga 7 offers solid CPU performance. (Image credit: Windows Central) Geekbench 6 provides yet another positive look at the Yoga 7's CPU performance. (Image credit: Windows Central) The Yoga 7 scored well in Crossmark, which tests overall system performance. (Image credit: Windows Central) CrystalDiskMark shows that the Yoga 7 offers good read and write speeds. (Image credit: Windows Central) The AMD R7 8840HS offers reliable rendering on the CPU level. (Image credit: Windows Central) The Radeon 780M isn't super powerful, but it does provide decent graphics performance in the Yoga 7. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Battery life is respectable, with Spear seeing more than 13 hours of runtime from a charge.

As with any laptop under $750 (or, in this case, down to less than $500), there are some compromises to be made.

Spear discovered in her review that the 1920x1200 (FHD+) touch display's IPS panel doesn't produce impressive color reproduction, hitting 64% sRGB, 49% AdobeRGB, and 48% DCI-P3.

If you don't plan on handling work that requires an accurate color gamut (like photo editing), this matters less.

What might irk you more is the display's maximum 328 nits brightness. It's not any lower than the bulk of sub-$1,000 laptops, but it will pose problems if you intend to work outdoors.

Lenovo does list an OLED option that solves these issues, though it doesn't look like the upgraded display is readily available even at Lenovo's storefront.

Spear does mention that the screen's touch functionality is flawless, which is extra important in a convertible PC.

The Yoga 7 2-in-1 from 2024 isn't perfect, but at the current discounted price of $449.99, it's impossible not to recommend it to anyone who needs a new mid-range laptop at a budget price.