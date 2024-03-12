Lenovo's Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is 'just short of a masterpiece,' and its new price is just short of jaw dropping

Masterful and near-perfect are just some of the words used to describe the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1. The laptop line has been around and turned heads for years, and right now, you can grab the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Gen 8 for $300 off at Best Buy or through Lenovo. That discount brings the price of the laptop down to $1,099.99.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 | was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy The flexible laptop features a 2.8K OLED display, an Intel Core i7, and comes in a lovely oatmeal color. The Yoga 9i has sat atop our list of the best Windows laptops for ages, and now is a great time to pick up the Yoga 9i Gen 8, thanks to a sizeable discount. Price check: $1,099.99 at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 9i review

Our colleagues over at Laptop Mag called the laptop "near-perfect" in their Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 8) review. The flexible PC earned praise for its "breathtaking 2.8K OLED display," "great productivity and performance," and "blisteringly fast SSD." Laptop Mag's Momo Tabari also lauded the Yoga 9i's audio and "decent" battery life. The only nitpick about the laptop was its brightness.

The internals of the Lenovo Yoga 9i are good enough for everyday computing. The laptop "absolutely crushed" the Geekbench 5.5 test Laptop Mag put the PC through. The handbrake video transcoding test and SSD speed test also saw great results.

While the internals are impressive for such a thin and light laptop, the overall design of the PC is what caught the eye of Tabari the most.

"Every moment since I lifted the Yoga 9i out of its box, all throughout my testing, and even as I’m writing these final words, I have been deeply in love with what Lenovo has crafted here. Yes, the brightness is a little below average, but this is a minor nitpick in the face of what the laptop accomplishes," said Tabari.

"The Yoga 9i’s hypnotizing OLED display possesses color depth that makes it impossible to look away, while its phenomenal sound system could easily fill a room with its clear and impactful audio. Beyond that, the satisfying keyboard, sleek design, sturdy 360-degree hinge, superb productivity performance, and blisteringly fast SSD all packed into a lightweight yet firm all-aluminum exterior makes this laptop just short of [a] masterpiece."

A quick history of the Yoga 9i

Lenovo revamped the design of its Yoga 9i 2-in-1 for the seventh generation of the PC, and the company has largely stuck with that look. (Image credit: Future)

Lenovo's Yoga 9i has been around for several years. The version on sale is the Gen 8 model, and Lenovo has since launched the Gen 9 version of the laptop. While Yoga 9i laptops have been impressive for ages, they saw a major refresh with the Gen 7 version that shipped in 2022. That model saw a bump up to a 16:10 aspect ratio, a larger trackpad, and an edge-to-edge keyboard. Lenovo also introduced a smooth rounded chassis with that version alongside a bevy of other improvements.

Lenovo has largely stuck with the design seen in the Yoga 9i Gen 7 as it rolled out two more generations of the device. That's a good thing since our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino called the PC "arguably the best 14" OLED 2-in-1 laptop of 2022" in our Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 review.

The design of the Yoga 9i is unique, including a soundbar that sits between the display and keyboard so you can hear the speakers clearly when the device is in laptop or tent mode.

Lenovo announced a refreshed version of the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 with an Intel Core Ultra processor earlier this year, which is why you can now grab the Gen 8 model at a discount.