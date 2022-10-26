Microsoft's Surface Duo just got Android 12L, and it's now available for its lowest price ever on Amazon

Microsoft's original Surface Duo just got a major boost with the release of Android 12L. The OS update brings a fresh look to the Duo that aligns more with Windows 11. Overall, the phone feels much more polished, giving it a second life. If the update wasn't enough to push you over the edge, a discount might convince you to pick up an original Duo.

Right now, you can purchase the original Surface Duo for $320. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the foldable on Amazon. Last month, the Duo dropped to $329. It's also occasionally been around $300 through Woot, but those discounts are more difficult to find.

Discounted Microsoft Surface Duo

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Duo | $320 from Amazon (opens in new tab) The Surface Duo recently received an update to Android 12L, which breathes a second life into the foldable. The new version of Android is optimized for larger screens and dual-screen devices. Microsoft also customized the look of Android 12L to align with Windows 11 visually.

The Surface Duo has always been an intriguing device due to its unique form factor. Its launch price, however, steered many away. The cost of the Duo has steadily dropped over the years, even more so now that the Surface Duo 2 has been around for a while. At $320, the original Surface Duo may be worth it as a secondary device. Others may prefer it as a cheap primary phone that's built for multitasking.

If you haven't checked in on the Surface Duo since Android 12L, here are the new features that come with the update: