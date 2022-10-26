Microsoft's Surface Duo just got Android 12L, and it's now available for its lowest price ever on Amazon
The original Surface Duo is better than ever — and cheaper than ever — on Amazon.
Microsoft's original Surface Duo just got a major boost with the release of Android 12L. The OS update brings a fresh look to the Duo that aligns more with Windows 11. Overall, the phone feels much more polished, giving it a second life. If the update wasn't enough to push you over the edge, a discount might convince you to pick up an original Duo.
Right now, you can purchase the original Surface Duo for $320. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the foldable on Amazon. Last month, the Duo dropped to $329. It's also occasionally been around $300 through Woot, but those discounts are more difficult to find.
The Surface Duo has always been an intriguing device due to its unique form factor. Its launch price, however, steered many away. The cost of the Duo has steadily dropped over the years, even more so now that the Surface Duo 2 has been around for a while. At $320, the original Surface Duo may be worth it as a secondary device. Others may prefer it as a cheap primary phone that's built for multitasking.
If you haven't checked in on the Surface Duo since Android 12L, here are the new features that come with the update:
- Upgrades the Android operating system to Android 12L for foldable devices. For general information about Android 12, see Android 12.
- Addresses scenario outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—October 2022.
- New Fluent UI—redesigned Quick Settings and Settings, refreshed Microsoft feed design, new acrylic system effects.
- Windows accent color styles and dynamic theming based on chosen wallpaper.
- New Windows inspired wallpaper.
- Pen menu for Surface Slim Pen 2.
- Transfer Microsoft Teams meeting through the Time widget.
- Optimize battery usage and performance for Microsoft Teams through hardware offloading.
