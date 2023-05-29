My family have had Dell PCs for 20 years, these discounted XPS laptops are the ones to buy

Dell has been in the PC game for decades, and my family has been along for the ride for over 20 years. We've owned Dell desktops and laptops in various shapes and form factors since I was a kid. My mom even had a Dell XPS 12 with a screen that flipped around (#OldSchool). So you won't find it surprising that I'm a fan of Dell's products. Thanks to Memorial Day discounts, I can gush over the latest Dell deals and tell you all about them.

Dell XPS 15 specs Price: $1,149 (-$750)

Display: 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080), non-touch

CPU: Intel i7-12700H

GPU: GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB

Weight: 4.22 lbs. (1.92 kg)

I almost always recommend getting last year's model when shopping for a PC. Similar to car companies trying to clear out their lots to make room for new stock, computer manufacturers want to sell their PCs to make space on the shelves. They also want to make sure they make some money on old stock before it becomes obsolete.

Right now, you can save up to $750 on a Dell XPS 15 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. The deal brings the XPS 15 down to $1,149. Intel's 12th Gen CPUs are still speedy enough to handle everyday computing and relatively demanding workloads, especially when paired with the RTX 3050.

If you prefer to have the latest and greatest gadgets, Dell also has a deal on its most recent XPS 15. The version with an Intel Core i7-13700H and an RTX 4060 is $310 off for Memorial Day, bringing its price to $2,099.

Dell XPS 15 | $1899 $1,149 This Ultrabook provides excellent performance per dollar, thanks to a Memorial Day discount. It runs on a 12th Gen Intel CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

Dell XPS 15 | $2,409 $2,099 This is the latest XPS 15 from Dell. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, though there are other configurations available. You can save up to $310 on it right now.

Another discounted Dell XPS

If the XPS 15 is too big for your bag or you just prefer something more compact, Dell also has a discount on the XPS 13. The 13-inch Ultrabook doesn't have as many options when it comes to deals right now, but there is a good one on the model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Memorial Day deal takes $200 off that version, bringing it to $899.

Intel Iris Xe graphics are not as powerful as graphics from NVIDIA's RTX GPUs, but Iris Xe graphics are enough for everyday computing. This model is more for people who love the high build quality and design of the XPS 13 than creators or those that want to game.

If you're on the hunt for something more powerful, make sure to check out our collection of the best Memorial Day deals. Razer, Lenovo, and Alienware all have discounts on PCs right now. There are also several gaming accessories on sale.